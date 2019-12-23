Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Denies She Hit His Head with a Lamp

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Caroline Flack will face a trial after being charged with assault earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

The British TV presenter, who stepped down as the host of Love Island‘s forthcoming season amid the scandal, appeared at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She pleaded not guilty the charge of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, a former professional tennis player and model, CNN reports via U.K.’s PA news agency.

Flack, 40, was charged with assault by beating on Dec. 13 following an incident at her home, London’s Metropolitan Police previously told CNN in a statement, citing “reports of a man assaulted.” Police told the outlet that the man was not seriously injured.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called to a residential address in Islington, where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital.”

At the time, a spokesman for Flack addressed the news in a statement to the BBC: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

On Monday, Flack’s lawyer Paul Morris reportedly told the judge that Burton did not support the prosecution and was a witness, “not a victim.” But the prosecutor reportedly insisted Burton “is a victim” and “sustained a significant injury to his head.”

According to the BBC, the prosecutor claimed the alleged attack “occurred after Ms Flack found texts on her boyfriend’s phone while he was asleep, leading her to believe he was cheating.”

“He said he had been asleep and was hit over the head by Caroline with a lamp, causing a visible cut to his head,” the prosecutor reportedly alleged.

Flack was released on bail with conditions that prevent her from having contact with Burton ahead of the trial on March 4, according to the reports.

She addressed the court appearance on her Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…Thank you for your continued support and love…It’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to x.”

Burton, 27, also spoke out on his Instagram Story.

“It’s heartbreaking I can’t see my girlfriend over Christmas,” he wrote. “What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp…Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

The first winter edition of Love Island, set in South Africa instead of Mallorca, premieres Jan. 12, 2020 on ITV2 in the U.K. Flack — who has fronted the show since it premiered in 2015 — has been replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

A spokesperson for ITV told PEOPLE in a statement last week, “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”