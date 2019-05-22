Love Island's American Spin-Off Sets Summer Premiere Date

Love Island fans, this is sure to get you buzzin’!

CBS has announced that the American version of the top-rated British reality show will premiere July 9.

Much like the British version of the show, Love Island will air five nights a week, allowing fans to follow the action more or less live.

“As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming in a statement. “This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!”

While details of the host and cast members remain unknown, the American version will follow the same format as its predecessor, dropping sexy single into a villa and monitoring their every move.

Contestants “couple up,” sharing a beds and hope to ignite a spark, but they can “pie off” their partners if they’re interested in someone new. People get dumped off the island, fresh meat saunters in wearing skimpy bikinis, and in the end, the most popular couple wins $50,000.

It may sound simple, but the rules are ever-changing (do the challenges really mean anything?), and viewers can’t get enough: U.K.’s season 4 finale was the most-watched program ever on ITV2.