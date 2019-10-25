Love Is in the Air! Amazon's Modern Love Is Getting a Second Season in 2020

Amazon wants to take Modern Love on a second date.

Less than a week following the series’ premiere on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video renewed Modern Love for a second season, promising more irresistible romance yet to come for binge-watching fans.

The anthology series, adapted from real-life stories that appeared in the popular New York Times column of the same name, immediately attracted social media buzz when the first season launched on October 18.

Fans tuned in to watch the show’s star-studded cast — which features Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Catherine Keener and Fleabag “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott, among others — but viewers stayed for the show’s romantically honest portrayal of 21st-century relationships.

Each Modern Love episode is a stand-alone, 30-minute story, making for an easy binge.

And while details for season 2 of the series are still unknown, Amazon confirmed that writer/director John Carney will return to helm the sophomore season, scheduled for a 2020 release. Carney is seasoned in the realm of romantic entertainment, previously bringing musical love stories such as Sing Street, Once and Begin Again to the big screen.

“Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds,” Carney recently told Variety for his excitement for season 2. “The possibilities are truly endless. Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke added: “Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way. We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship and family from Modern Love.”