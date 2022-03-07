Love Is Blind's Shake Calls Out Host Nick Lachey After Explosive Season 2 Reunion

"Consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs," Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee said of Nick Lachey

Following the pair's exchange in Friday's explosive second season reunion, Chatterjee, 33, called out Lachey, 48, in a scathing Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Reunion summed up in a photo. You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking," the reality star wrote in a since-deleted post, featuring a photo of himself speaking at the reunion. "Speaking of which, @nicklachey you're a massive t--- for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?"

Added Chatterjee, "Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn't play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me."

Though the post is no longer on the social media website, the veterinarian and DJ said on his Instagram Story that the post "got taken down."

"Censor much?," he added, sharing an article featuring his comments about Lachey in another Instagram Story update.

Chatterjee has faced backlash all season long for the negative way in which he spoke about women, particularly of his now ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati. Chatterjee previously admitted to not feeling "an intense physical connection" for her, and Vempati eventually left him at that altar since she desired "somebody who knows for sure" that they want to be with her.

Shake reunion Credit: Netflix

During Friday's reunion, Chatterjee found himself in hot water when Lachey's wife and fellow co-host Vanessa Lachey slammed him for how he "berated" all the women on the show over their physical appearance. But the singer stepped in after Chatterjee talked about his own physical preferences.

"We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you're all beautiful," he says. "I'm not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I'm attracted to is Vanessa — and I wish I wasn't! I wish I wasn't. The point is, it's not a choice. You don't choose. It's nature, baby. We're animals."

Nick said in response, "No, you treat animals. We're human beings. There's a big difference."

Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee | Credit: Netflix

"Right now, I'm self-focused. It's interesting though because when you become self-focused, it's also when you start getting the most attention," he added of his current relationship status. "When you prioritize yourself — I think that's the best relationship advice I could give somebody, honestly. When I started focusing on my goals, what I want out of life, my mission, everything else just started to fall in place ... and that becomes magnetic. I'm in a good spot right now, despite what it may look like."