Love Is Blind Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis in a Courthouse Wedding Ceremony

Shaina Hurley and Christos Lardakis are reportedly planning a bigger ceremony in Greece later this month

Shaina Hurley is a wife!

The Love Is Blind star, 32, married Christos Lardakis in a courthouse wedding on Saturday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"They did this just to get their marriage license," an insider says, noting that the reality star and the restauranteur are "still planning on having a wedding sometime this year."

Their nuptials were attended by the groom's daughter, Axelle, the source adds. TMZ, who first reported the news, says a close friend of the couple was also there, and that their follow-up ceremony is being planned in Greece.

Viewers first met Hurley as a hopeful on the second season of Love Is Blind. While in the pods, she connected with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen, but wound up getting engaged to Abrams, 29, as Jansen, 32, moved on with Natalie Lee. (Jansen and Lee, 29, eventually split.)

Hurley eventually called off her engagement and left the show. During the season 2 reunion, she later apologized to Abrams for dragging out their relationship.

"Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent," she told her former fiancé at the time. "I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I'm owning that."

She added, "I'm really sorry that it was led on more than it should have been."

Hurley first introduced fans to Lardakis on Instagram in March. At the time, she posted several photos from the couple's Grecian getaway.

"My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞," Hurley captioned the loved-up post.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the pair were engaged that same month. "Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," a source previously said. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."