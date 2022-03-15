Natalie Lee turned 30 and had some of her reality TV friends by her side

Love Is Blind's Natalie Celebrates Her Birthday with Deepti, Kyle and More on 'Winter Wonderland' Trip

There's so much love between this Netflix cast.

There was no sign of Shane Jansen (Lee's ex) on the trip, however. And though recent rumors have linked Natalie with Salvador Perez (who was engaged to Mallory on the series,) he didn't seem to appear on the trip, either. Natalie has denied rumors of a connection with Sal, saying they're "just really close."

While not much is known of the actual trip activities, some of the cast members shared snaps of themselves in the snow. Most captioned the pics with lines about the winter weather, and inquired about spending time somewhere a little bit warmer.

Two other Love Is Blind cast members may have found love after the series. Kyle's Instagram comments were full of responses promoting his rumored relationship with Deepti after he'd teased a connection with her on TikTok.

Both Kyle and Deepti have publicly stated that they had a connection in the pods, but ultimately chose other people — Kyle choosing Shaina and Deepti choosing Shake. Neither got married on the series, with Deepti leaving at the altar and Shaina leaving weeks before the wedding.

Now, they appear to be spending time together in Chicago, from one of Kyle's TikToks. In a conversation with Elite Daily, Deepti said she and Kyle are "figuring it out" after the show. "Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods," she said. "I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."