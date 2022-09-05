'Love Is Blind's' Mark Cuevas Marries Aubrey Rainey in Ohio: 'Wedding Weekend is Finally Here'

It's official!

Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas has married Aubrey Rainey. The couple tied the knot Sunday at Sapphire Creek Winery in Ohio, according to an Instagram post by the newlyweds.

"Wedding weekend is finally here 🙏🏻," said Mark in a caption.

"I cannot put into words how excited I am for our big day. The amount of effort and support that has gone into this journey along with things that have happened (Axton being born prematurely with 27 days in the NICU) cannot be measured.

"Thank you @sapphirecreekwinery for hosting our special day and thank you for everyone along this journey that made this day possible," he added. "Now let's get married @aubreyrainey_ ♥️"

Aubrey Rainey Instagram

Instagram stories shared to Aubrey's account Sunday show the couple's reception included a white rose photo wall, a dimly-lit dance floor lit up by glow sticks and a first dance to "Yours" by Russell Dickerson.

During the ceremony, Aubrey wore a lace-bodice gown before changing into a shimmery, translucent dress for the reception, her Instagram stories show.

Mark 28, and Aubrey shared their engagement with PEOPLE in November 2020. At the time, the pair were expecting their first child, so Mark surprised Aubrey with a gender reveal-turned-proposal outside of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

"Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn't know where we were actually going," said Mark, who did "about a month's worth of planning and coordinating trying to make sure Aubrey didn't catch on to the surprise."

The pair have two children together — sons Ace Anthony, 18 months, and Axton Anders, who was born in February.

Mark appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind and was briefly engaged to Jessica Batten. Batten said "no" at the alter after a dramatic season where Batten was particularly stressed about the pair's 10-year age difference.