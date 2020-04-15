Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Wants to ‘Build Your Vibe’ on New Web Series The Vibe with G

If you binged your way through Netflix’s Love Is Blind and can’t wait for the second season to premiere in 2021, season 1 contestant Giannina Milady Gibelli wants to fill that pod-sized whole in your heart with her new Kin web series, The Vibe with G.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the trailer for her new weekly show, Gibelli, 27, says she wants “to talk about how to build your vibe” through fashion, beauty, life hacks and mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Why not live loud, speak up, fall in love with the world and look damn good while doing it?” the reality star asks.

Image zoom Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli. giannina gibelli/Instagram

Gibelli’s Love Is Blind journey concluded with her fiancé Damian Powers saying “no” at the altar following a rocky few weeks outside of the pods. That included Gibelli losing her butterflies and telling Powers he was not the best sex of her life, and Powers getting angry with the Love In Sight podcast host for always being on her phone. But as the Love Is Blind reunion special revealed, Gibelli and Powers, 27, continued dating after the series wrapped, and Powers even makes an appearance in the Vibe with G trailer.

RELATED VIDEO: Love Is Blind’s Giannina and Damian Got Back Together on Their Wedding Day and Are Still Dating

“The plan never goes according to plan, but no matter what happens, I always try to find ways to fulfill my soul,” says Gibelli, who refers to herself in her Instagram bio as a “soulpreneur.”

Now Gibelli finds herself “out of the pods and very much into real life — or some version of it” and invites fans to come along for this next chapter.

The Vibe with G debuts Friday on Kin across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.