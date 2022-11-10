'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Calls Out Ex-Fiancé Cole After Reunion Episode: 'You Know What You Did'

Love Is Blind may have ended in heartbreak for Zanab Jaffrey — but she is standing by everything she's said.

In an emotional Instagram post addressed partially to her ex-fiancé Cole Barnett and to critical viewers of the show, Zanab opened up about her experience on the series as well as what wasn't seen on-screen.

"Cole, I fought for us until I couldn't anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said," she captioned a series of photos of the once-happy couple. "I know you know what you did. It's ok if you aren't ready to talk about that yet."

Zanab, 32, and Cole, 27, got engaged during Love Is Blind's third season, but their relationship grew increasingly rocky over time. Cole drew criticism for his behavior toward Zanab all season long, including admitting his attraction to costar Colleen Reed despite her relationship with Matt Bolton. Cole's conversation with Colleen, 26, later caused issues within both relationships.

Zanab and Cole also got into very heated arguments often, one of which saw Cole question whether Zanab was "bipolar."

Zanab Jaffrey Instagram

On their wedding day, Zanab passionately said "no" to marrying Cole.

"You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence," she told Cole in front of their wedding guests. "And the messed up thing is I know love you, but love shouldn't feel this way. I can't marry you."

During the reunion episode, Zanab accused Cole of body-shaming her in a moment that wasn't shown on-screen. "One day, it was like 2 p.m., and we were still filming," she recalled. "I hadn't had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties — like two little oranges that fit in the palm of your hand. And he looked at me and goes, 'Are you gonna eat both of those?'"

The clip of Cole pointing out the snack did air on the reunion. He also asked Zanab if she was working on her "wedding dress bod."

Zanab Jaffrey Instagram

Zanab hasn't been free from the hate either. In her post addressing Cole, she also shared an extensive "apology for the internet."

"I am sorry. I'm sorry you weren't in that relationship. I'm sorry you didn't feel what I felt. I'm sorry we don't have the same triggers. I'm sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly," she began. "I'm sorry you didn't see all the reasons for what I said. I'm sorry you didn't live that with me. I'm sorry that you don't know me. I'm sorry your insecurities are different than my own."

The realtor then addressed leaving Cole at the altar in a similar fashion to Deepti Vempati, whose story aired at the start of 2022. She reminded fans that seasons 2 and 3 of Love Is Blind were filmed in tandem, meaning she didn't copy Deepti's self-empowering decision not to get married to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.

"I'm sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me. I'm sorry Deepti's wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I'm sorry you are attacking my faith. I'm sorry you don't believe me," she said.

"I'm sorry I know how worthy I am. I'm sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I'm sorry I'm not a paid actress. I'm sorry I can't cry on demand," she continued. "I'm sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I'm sorry I'm your villain. I'm sorry I'm your bad guy — I promise you I'm not."

Zanab ended the note by saying: "One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now available to stream in full on Netflix.