'Love Is Blind' : Zack Says He 'Walked Away Feeling Pretty Good' After Tense First Meeting with Bliss's Dad

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Zack Goytowski's first meeting with Bliss Poureetezadi's father on Love Is Blind may have been an awkward and uncomfortable interaction for viewers to watch — but the attorney had to live through it in real time.

Bliss's father proved to be very upfront with Zach, 31, from the moment they sat down to converse, and was often intimidating in his approach as he expressed concerns about the pair tying the knot. Explaining his take on the situation, Zack exclusively tells PEOPLE: "It went out a lot better than I thought it was going to go."

And while Zach can't reveal where his relationship with Bliss's dad stands today, he appreciated where her father was coming from.

"I actually really respected what he said. I felt like his concerns were completely valid, and I really kind of wanted to hear that from someone because a lot of my friends and family were like, 'You do it,' and I really didn't get a lot of people who were like, 'This is a bad idea,'" he continues.

"I think if you put it down on paper, it seemed like a pretty bad idea. So when he was saying that, I'm like, 'Look, I understand that,' but what did not come off from that meeting when I first met her dad was that he didn't like me, or that he had an issue with who I was as a human being," he concludes. "In fact, it came off actually like he thought this was a bad idea from a practical standpoint, but he respected who I was. At least, that was the vibe that I got by the end of our meetings. So, it actually went a lot better than I thought it would go. And so, I walked away feeling pretty good after that."

Irina and Zack. Netflix

Zach was entangled in a twisty love triangle in the pods with Bliss, 33, and fellow contender Irina Solomonova. He ultimately chose to break off his relationship with Bliss, later proposing to Irina, 26. But the once-engaged pair mutually decided to end their relationship.

Zach then chose to pursue Bliss once more, which is something Irina even encouraged him to do. And eventually, Bliss accepted his proposal.

Bliss, however, previously told PEOPLE she "didn't have any expectations" from the pair's initial reconnection meet-up.

"During that conversation, it was like that 'Oh, I know I was right' situation. I knew that I was right," she said. "I know there's things I was definitely holding [in] because there was a very intense physical chemistry that really just shocked me when I walked in. So I was trying to hold that back a little bit. My smile, I'm trying to hold that smile down."

Bliss also didn't have any reservations, either, about accepting Zach's proposal. "It is a big decision ... but no, there really wasn't [any hesitation]. He just showed me the person that he is over and over again. I felt like I knew that he was my person, so I'm just like, 'Good. I was right,'" she explained.

"Honestly, I was so shocked. I had no idea it was coming," she added of the proposal. "I'm glad I was surprised with it."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the season finale dropping April 14 followed by a live reunion special on April 16.