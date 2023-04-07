'Love Is Blind' : Zack Says He 'Walked Away Feeling Pretty Good' After Tense First Meeting with Bliss's Dad

"It went out a lot better than I thought it was going to go," Zack Goytowski tells PEOPLE

By Joelle Goldstein
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 10:30 AM
Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Zack and Bliss. Photo: Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Zack Goytowski's first meeting with Bliss Poureetezadi's father on Love Is Blind may have been an awkward and uncomfortable interaction for viewers to watch — but the attorney had to live through it in real time.

Bliss's father proved to be very upfront with Zach, 31, from the moment they sat down to converse, and was often intimidating in his approach as he expressed concerns about the pair tying the knot. Explaining his take on the situation, Zack exclusively tells PEOPLE: "It went out a lot better than I thought it was going to go."

And while Zach can't reveal where his relationship with Bliss's dad stands today, he appreciated where her father was coming from.

"I actually really respected what he said. I felt like his concerns were completely valid, and I really kind of wanted to hear that from someone because a lot of my friends and family were like, 'You do it,' and I really didn't get a lot of people who were like, 'This is a bad idea,'" he continues.

"I think if you put it down on paper, it seemed like a pretty bad idea. So when he was saying that, I'm like, 'Look, I understand that,' but what did not come off from that meeting when I first met her dad was that he didn't like me, or that he had an issue with who I was as a human being," he concludes. "In fact, it came off actually like he thought this was a bad idea from a practical standpoint, but he respected who I was. At least, that was the vibe that I got by the end of our meetings. So, it actually went a lot better than I thought it would go. And so, I walked away feeling pretty good after that."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 405 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Irina and Zack. Netflix

Zach was entangled in a twisty love triangle in the pods with Bliss, 33, and fellow contender Irina Solomonova. He ultimately chose to break off his relationship with Bliss, later proposing to Irina, 26. But the once-engaged pair mutually decided to end their relationship.

Zach then chose to pursue Bliss once more, which is something Irina even encouraged him to do. And eventually, Bliss accepted his proposal.

Bliss, however, previously told PEOPLE she "didn't have any expectations" from the pair's initial reconnection meet-up.

"During that conversation, it was like that 'Oh, I know I was right' situation. I knew that I was right," she said. "I know there's things I was definitely holding [in] because there was a very intense physical chemistry that really just shocked me when I walked in. So I was trying to hold that back a little bit. My smile, I'm trying to hold that smile down."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 408 of Love is Blind.
Netflix

Bliss also didn't have any reservations, either, about accepting Zach's proposal. "It is a big decision ... but no, there really wasn't [any hesitation]. He just showed me the person that he is over and over again. I felt like I knew that he was my person, so I'm just like, 'Good. I was right,'" she explained.

"Honestly, I was so shocked. I had no idea it was coming," she added of the proposal. "I'm glad I was surprised with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the season finale dropping April 14 followed by a live reunion special on April 16.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Says 'Intense Physical Chemistry' with Zack Was Part of Why She Gave Him a Second Chance
Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Was 'Disappointed' by Irina's Actions — Including Saying She 'Dodged a Bullet' with Zack
Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
Zack's 'Love Is Blind' Serenade Wasn't an Original Song — He Borrowed It from Ludo with the Band's Permission
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Irina Calls Show a 'Mirror' That Exposed Her 'Naive' Behavior: 'None of Those Things Were OK'
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' : Irina Admits to Moments She Wasn't Her 'Best Self' — but Has No Regrets About Her Journey
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Shares Her 'Only Regret' and Why Her Make-or-Break Decision Was 'Simple'
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' : Marshall Has 'No Ill Will' Toward Jackie — and Has 'Been in Communication' with Josh
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kaity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Gabi. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Zach Shallcross Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelor' Season Finale: 'You Are My World'
Micah in season 4 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Apologizes for 'Emotional Immaturity' on Season 4: 'I Will Grow from It'
Love Is Blind’s Kwame, Micah Speak Against ‘Bigotry’ and ‘Inhumane’ Racist Comments: ‘Cut That Out’
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame and Micah Speak Out Against 'Bigotry' and 'Inhumane' Racist Comments: 'Cut That Out'
Love Is Blind Season 4: Jackie and Marshall Bond Over Childhood Struggles and Parenting Fails
'LIB' 's Marshall Goes Deep with Jackie About 'Anxiety' to Become a Dad After His Own Father 'Would Berate Us'
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Has No 'Bad Blood' — Even After 'Uncomfortable' Exchange Between Her Fiancé and His Ex
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Micah, Amber in episode 404 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Was 'Never' into the Guy She Rejected After Their Pod Split — She's Just 'Flirty'
Raven Ross, Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Ross Appears to Post First Pic of New Boyfriend After Split from Ex-Fiancé SK
Bachelor Zach recap
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says His No-Sex Policy in the Fantasy Suites 'Bit Everyone in the Ass'