'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Delivers Wife Bliss Breakfast in Bed Ahead of First Wedding Anniversary

Love Is Blind stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are celebrating one year of being husband and wife — and in style!

Though the couple's anniversary isn't officially until Tuesday, they kicked off celebrations a few days earlier by embarking on a cruise for a romantic getaway to Europe.

The pair shared a glimpse into their vacation on their respective Instagram Stories, which included some delicious meals, lots of scenic views and a relaxing spa day.

"This is beautiful, oh my gosh," Zack, 32, said in a clip showing off their massage room, which had floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean.

In a snap on Bliss's Instagram Story, she captured the sun setting over the ocean. "Our first Italian sunset," she wrote beside the image.

Bliss, 33, was even treated to breakfast in bed, documenting the moment her shirtless husband delivered a tray with fresh fruit and coffee to her bedside.

"Key to my heart, love you!" she told Zack in the short clip.

Prior to setting sail on their cruise, Zack and Bliss enjoyed an afternoon at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners' baseball game.

They snapped a photo on the field together, showing Zack dipping Bliss as they shared a kiss. The couple also posted a selfie taken in the stands with their Mariners gear on full display.

"Keep swinging for the fences… Eventually you'll hit a home run ⚾️" Zack captioned his post, adding the hashtags, "#homerun #loveisblind #lovestory #mlb @blisspoureetezadi @mariners"

Zack and Bliss first met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Zack was initially entangled in a love triangle with Bliss and Irina Solomonova. He ultimately chose to break off his relationship with Bliss and propose to Irina, 26. But the pair mutually decided to end their relationship at the end of the group trip to Mexico.

With Irina's encouragement, Zack reconnected with Bliss back in Seattle, and Bliss accepted his proposal not long after when she realized that had "intense physical chemistry" on top of the emotional connection they'd formed in the pods. The couple then wed in the season 4 finale.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE after the season 4 reunion in April, Zack and Bliss detailed their plans for their first wedding anniversary.

"We're going to be in Europe," Bliss said. "First time in Europe, so it'll be great."

"We're going to be going all over Europe on our honeymoon," Zack added. "What happened was, for Christmas, I surprised Bliss with tickets to Europe. And it's scheduled for our one-year anniversary. So, we're going there for our one-year anniversary ... and then, we're going to have a second honeymoon in Panama. So, Bliss is [making] up for missing Mexico."

The pair also spoke about what they found to be the best part of being married.

"I would say, waking up to her every morning is the best part," Zack said. "She just makes my life so more complete. She really does. My life has never been this good and I would sell everything I own to be with her."

Bliss added: "Yeah. I told him this this morning, when I wake up and I look over and I see him there, I just love him so much. It's so beautiful just to have that comfort, consistency and just someone you know that you can trust. I have no doubts that we will be together, literally, until our last breath."

Ahead of their one-year anniversary, Bliss shared a sweet video compilation of her favorite memories with Zack over the last 12 months.

"A little glimpse into our first year of marriage: travel, holidays, having the best time of our lives! I can't wait for more adventures with you, this is just the beginning! ❤️" she captioned the clip.

As for their hopes for the future, Bliss and Zack told PEOPLE they look forward to one day becoming parents.

"It's not too far [away] in the future, but it's not like super soon," Bliss said of having kids with Zack. "He's going to be such a good dad."

Asked if Zack feels the same way about his wife, he said there's "no question" Bliss would be a good mother. "Our children are going to be the luckiest kids in the world. I can't wait to have kids with her. I really can't," he said.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.