Season 2 of Love Is Blind Is Returning to Netflix Early Next Year — Watch the Big Announcement

Love Is Blind is making its way back to Netflix early next year!

After a successful freshman season run in 2020, the popular reality series is returning with all-new episodes in February 2022. News of its return date was announced in a new featurette starring Chloe Veitch, who previously appeared on the Netflix hits Too Hot To Handle and The Circle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Veitch, 22, attempts to host her own version of Love Is Blind to meet eligible singles from other Netflix reality shows. But she is interrupted by a security guard.

"Chloe, come on. Guys, we need to change these locks," the man says.

Noticing what Chloe has been up to, the security guard adds: "You brought your own camera crew? You're not on Love Is Blind."

Though Chloe notes that she "can be" a part of the series, the security guard disagrees. "No, you can't. We finished shooting," he says. "It comes out in 2022."

Love Is Blind follows a group of singles seeking a serious romantic connection. Over the course of several days, the male and female contenders participate in speed dating while in "pods," which prohibits potential matches from looking at each other.

For many, the process ended in an engagement and they were later able to put their love to the test in the outside world.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as well as Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett were the only two couples to wed at the end of the show's first season. While Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers agreed to stay together after failing to go through with their wedding, they broke up after the filming of Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion special.

Carlton and Diamond Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speed, 33, recently told Essence how she has managed to strengthen her marriage to Hamilton, 30, after appearing on Love Is Blind.

"It has definitely been an adjustment. ... Honestly, it's been amazing. It's been as close to bliss as bliss can get, but I say that to say that it's not without struggle. We're still human," she said. "All relationships go through ups and downs and trials and tribulations, but we're continuing to grow."

Netflix renewed Love Is Blind through season 3 in March 2020.