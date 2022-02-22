Two More Couples Got Engaged on Love Is Blind Season 2 but Weren't Featured on Camera

Not every Love Is Blind match was heavily featured in season 2.

Two additional couples were engaged in the pods during the social experiment, but their storylines didn't make the final cut. Caitlin McKee, who was cast on the latest season but was barely shown on camera, shared an Instagram post about her love story with ex-fiancé Joey Miller — all of which started the same way as the season 2 engaged couples.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What you didn't see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé," she captioned a series of photos of the pair. "@millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other's families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew."

Their love story both began and ended out of the public eye. "Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart," she wrote.

Miller shared his own post about the relationship. "Grateful to @loveisblindnetflix for introducing me to such a strong, caring, and compassionate woman. We are no longer together, but absolutely fell in love blindly," he wrote.

A second couple had the same story arch — a meeting and proposal on Love Is Blind, romance outside of the pods and an eventual split.

Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont shared a peek into their off-screen engagement on Instagram, too. "Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I've ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I've ever been around," Beaumont wrote on Instagram. "Getting to see her on the red carpet was without a doubt the best feeling I've ever had in my entire life, it's gives me goosebumps just thinking about how beautiful she looked."

Williams didn't post her own message about the relationship online. However, it appears she's currently on vacation with a new love interest, as seen on her Instagram Stories.

Love Is Blind season 2 follows the stories of five couples who chose to get engaged without seeing each other first. Once they accepted the proposal, each couple was ushered out of the pods and into real life. The season finale will see each of the five couples approach their wedding day, but which of the couples will actually say "I do" is still to be seen.