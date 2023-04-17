'Love Is Blind' 's Tiffany Says 'Biggest Hurdle' in Marriage with Brett Was Adjusting to Life in Different City

While Love Is Blind's Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell got their happy ending, it doesn't mean they haven't faced obstacles along the way.

Ahead of Sunday's Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Tiffany exclusively told PEOPLE about the biggest challenge the couple has faced since getting married.

"I would say the biggest hurdle for me was just trying to figure out how I was going to live in a different city. I had set up my life so perfectly in Seattle, but could not move to Seattle," Tiffany, 37, said.

"He had a great job, or has a great job. He had to be on campus. I had the luxury of working remotely, so it just made sense for me to move down here," she continued. "So, our biggest hurdle, or at least for me, has been, 'Okay, how do I establish my life down here?'"

Tiffany added, "What friend group am I going to meet down here? Because I have such a great core group of friends, so having to start over was tough. And then, having to really dedicate that time to my relationship too. I just wanted to make sure we were good, we were good. We had a strong foundation before I moved, and I feel like it's just kind of grown after."

The couple has also been pleased with how they handle everyday life as a married couple. "I told myself during the pods, I was like, 'I've always been looking for somebody that makes me feel safe, comfortable, and secure,'" she explained. "And when I say comfortable, like what is our ease in talking to one another? How do we resolve little disagreements, or whatever. It's not like we get along all the time, Brett is a completely different person, but we have so much respect for one another and we know how to communicate together."

As Tiffany and Brett's love story progressed throughout season 4's run, fans rooted for the couple to make it to say their "I do's" at the altar. The twosome said "yes" to marriage during their emotional wedding, and have continued to remain a strong couple ever since.

"I felt love in your voice, I felt love in the way you talked to me, I felt love in the way that you made me feel. In general, I just felt love," Brett said during their vows. "You made me feel like I can be a better man, not only for me, but for you as well and our future family. You made me feel like we have the perfect pairing. I truly found like I found my life partner in you."

Tiffany responded tearfully: "Every stage in this process, you have been consistently yourself and that's how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn't a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul."

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.