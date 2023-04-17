'Love Is Blind' 's Tiffany Says 'Biggest Hurdle' in Marriage with Brett Was Adjusting to Life in Different City

Tiffany and Brett are still happily married after Love Is Blind season 4, and she praised the pair's "communication" skills while in conversation with PEOPLE

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter, where she was co-nominated at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Magazine Article for feature cover story. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on April 17, 2023 09:58 AM
Love is Blind Season 4
Brett and Tiffany. Photo: Netflix

While Love Is Blind's Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell got their happy ending, it doesn't mean they haven't faced obstacles along the way.

Ahead of Sunday's Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Tiffany exclusively told PEOPLE about the biggest challenge the couple has faced since getting married.

"I would say the biggest hurdle for me was just trying to figure out how I was going to live in a different city. I had set up my life so perfectly in Seattle, but could not move to Seattle," Tiffany, 37, said.

"He had a great job, or has a great job. He had to be on campus. I had the luxury of working remotely, so it just made sense for me to move down here," she continued. "So, our biggest hurdle, or at least for me, has been, 'Okay, how do I establish my life down here?'"

Love is Blind. (L to R) Brett, Tiffany in episode 412 of Love is Blind.
Tiffany and Brett. Scott Green/Netflix

Tiffany added, "What friend group am I going to meet down here? Because I have such a great core group of friends, so having to start over was tough. And then, having to really dedicate that time to my relationship too. I just wanted to make sure we were good, we were good. We had a strong foundation before I moved, and I feel like it's just kind of grown after."

The couple has also been pleased with how they handle everyday life as a married couple. "I told myself during the pods, I was like, 'I've always been looking for somebody that makes me feel safe, comfortable, and secure,'" she explained. "And when I say comfortable, like what is our ease in talking to one another? How do we resolve little disagreements, or whatever. It's not like we get along all the time, Brett is a completely different person, but we have so much respect for one another and we know how to communicate together."

As Tiffany and Brett's love story progressed throughout season 4's run, fans rooted for the couple to make it to say their "I do's" at the altar. The twosome said "yes" to marriage during their emotional wedding, and have continued to remain a strong couple ever since.

Brett, Tiffany in episode 402 on Love is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

"I felt love in your voice, I felt love in the way you talked to me, I felt love in the way that you made me feel. In general, I just felt love," Brett said during their vows. "You made me feel like I can be a better man, not only for me, but for you as well and our future family. You made me feel like we have the perfect pairing. I truly found like I found my life partner in you."

Tiffany responded tearfully: "Every stage in this process, you have been consistently yourself and that's how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn't a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' : Jackie and Josh Give Relationship Update as Marshall Feels 'Slighted' They Skipped Reunion
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Would Have Said 'Yes' to Marrying Paul: 'I Needed to Know He Did It For Him'
Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Addresses Irina During Live Reunion: 'You Went on This Show to Get Famous'
Gabe and Isabel fight about his birth certificate, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Gabe's Transition Becomes a Stumbling Block as He Rushes to Marry Isabel Before His Visa Expires
Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea, Kwame in episode 407 of Love is Blind.
Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Delay: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Key Art
Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Teaser Sees 5 LGBTQ Couples Face a Relationship 'Crossroads'
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Jackie and Josh Skip Season 4 Live Reunion
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Says Meeting Kwame's Mom Was 'a Beautiful First Experience' but 'There's Room to Grow'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh
'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Reveals She Has Moved in with Josh After Marshall Split: 'We're Starting Our Life'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Tiffany, Brett in episode 408 of Love is Blind.
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Live Reunion Delayed Over 45 Minutes Due to 'Issue with the Livestream'
Actor Hank Azaria arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline in New York City on April 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Azaria Admits He Does 'Wonder' About 'The Simpsons' ' Future — and Says Whether He'd Ever Leave (Exclusive)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Micah Addresses Friendship with 'Blunt' Pal Shelby Who Criticized Paul, Says Her Actions 'Came Strictly from Love'
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Addresses Friendship with 'Blunt' Pal Shelby Who Criticized Paul: 'Strictly from Love'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Brandie, Bliss, Irina, Kacia, Micah in season 4 of Love is Blind. Cr. Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Two Couples Got Engaged That You Didn't See — Here's Why
The cast and crew pose at the season 5 premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast and Creators Recall 'Teary' Last Day on Set — and What They Took! (Exclusive)
LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - Airs 11/14/22 - “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC
Ryan Seacrest Reveals the Goodbye Gift Kelly Ripa Gave Him Before Last Day at 'Live' (Exclusive)