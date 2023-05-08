'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell met, got engaged and said "I do" on season 4 of the Netflix hit

Joelle Goldstein

Love is Blind. (L to R) Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
Brett and Tiffany. Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

Love Is Blind's Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown are celebrating one year of love!

On Sunday, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing sweet tributes to one another on social media.

"We kicked off our anniversary weekend by making it to our first Lakes game! 🔥🏀," Tiffany captioned a series of shots posted from a private suite at Crypto.com Arena for game 3 of the NBA playoffs. "Thank youNetflixfor making this happen!"

The couple wore casual glam to see the L.A. Lakers defeat the Golden State Warriors 127-97 with Tiffany, 37, rocking a full black coated denim ensemble. Brett, 36, wore a sleek black tee and fitted navy pants.

Brett, a Nike design director, added similar photos to his own Instagram page for the milestone occasion. "Finally made it to a Lakers game! What better way to spend our anniversary eve," he wrote.

Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell. Tiffany Pennywell Brown Instagram

In the pic, the pair posing arm-in-arm high above the court before the game. Tiffany also grabbed a snap of herself posing with the "N" Netflix logo from the suite for their first-time Lakers experience.

On her Instagram Story, Tiffany added a sweet tribute to commemorate their big day on her on Sunday, sharing a shot from last year of their left hands joined together displaying their wedding rings.

"Crazy how time flies. One down and many more to go," the reality star wrote. She also shared a shot from The Ambrose Hotel in Santa Monica, where they appeared to have stayed for their big night.

Tiffany Pennywell.
Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.
L: Caption Tiffany Pennywell. PHOTO: Brett Brown Instagram
R: Caption Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown. PHOTO: Brett Brown Instagram

Brett and Tiffany met and got engaged in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind. Their journey to the altar was a smooth one, with nearly no complications or drama... other than Brett's last-minute pants alteration on his wedding day!

In the season 4 finale, the pair said "yes" to marriage during their emotional wedding, and have continued to remain a strong couple ever since.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Brett, Tiffany in episode 412 of Love is Blind.
Tiffany and Brett. Scott Green/Netflix

At the season 4 reunion last month, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE about their favorite moments of marriage.

"I don't know if I can pinpoint a specific moment. I will say, I think the first trip or the first thing that we did travel-wise after filming, because we went to Cabo in August and it was like our honeymoon. It was a trip that we planned," Brett shared. "It was at a beautiful resort. And it was like our first time just like, 'Hey babe, we're away. And this is us and no one else.' And just having that time to experience a new place together without cameras or interviews. It was like shoes off."

"That actually felt like the honeymoon," Tiffany added. "To be completely alone and disconnected with my person and do a lot of romantic things together. We had this romantic dinner on the beach ...We took a boat out to Lover's Beach, did a sunset cruise. So it was good because we were just able to connect with one another."

Love is Blind Season 4
Brett and Tiffany. Netflix

And while it's generally been smooth sailing for the couple, Tiffany also told PEOPLE about the biggest challenge the couple has faced since getting married.

"I would say the biggest hurdle for me was just trying to figure out how I was going to live in a different city. I had set up my life so perfectly in Seattle, but he could not move to Seattle," she explained. "He has a great job. He had to be on campus. I had the luxury of working remotely, so it just made sense for me to move down here [to Portland]. So, our biggest hurdle, or at least for me, has been, 'Okay, how do I establish my life down here?'"

Tiffany added, "What friend group am I going to meet down here? Because I have such a great core group of friends, so having to start over was tough. And then, having to really dedicate that time to my relationship too. I just wanted to make sure we were good ... we had a strong foundation before I moved, and I feel like it's just kind of grown after."

The couple was also been pleased with how they handle everyday life as a married couple. "I told myself during the pods, I was like, 'I've always been looking for somebody that makes me feel safe, comfortable and secure,'" she explained. "And when I say comfortable, [that means] like, What is our ease in talking to one another? How do we resolve little disagreements? Or whatever. It's not like we get along all the time, Brett is a completely different person, but we have so much respect for one another and we know how to communicate together."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

