Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow Returning to Netflix for Second Seasons in 2021

We may all collectively rejoice: Three fan-favorite shows are coming back to Netflix.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow will all return with second seasons premiering in 2021.

The hit dating experiment Love Is Blind, which debuted its first season last month, follows men and women as they date in separate pods, getting engaged sight unseen after just days of talking. Then, they choose whether to get married — or jilt their partner at the altar. Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, season 2 is currently casting in Chicago, with season 3 to follow.

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom NETFLIX

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

Season 1 of The Circle, which premiered in January, saw a rotating cast of strangers sequestered in individual apartments in the same building, forced to become friends while only interacting with one another using a social media platform in a kind of online popularity contest.

Host Michelle Buteau returns for the next two U.S. seasons as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100,000 prize — but expect new strategies, challenges and twists. Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Image zoom Mitch Jenkins/Netflix

Rhythm + Flow, which premiered last fall to glowing reception, is hosted by Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper as they travel across the country in search of hip-hop’s next big star — who gets to walk away with a cash prize of $250,000.

All three judges will return for season 2 and will be joined by other industry legends in the next multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

Image zoom Adam Rose/Netflix

Along with the renewals, Netflix has announced a new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo. In Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Kondo and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”