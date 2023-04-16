'Love Is Blind' Stars Jackie and Josh Skip Season 4 Live Reunion

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds began dating Josh Demas after breaking off her engagement to fiancé Marshall Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind

Published on April 16, 2023 09:22 PM
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix, Courtesy of Netflix

The season 4 cast of Love Is Blind gathered together to partake in Sunday's live reunion special, but it appears stars Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Josh Demas had other plans.

Jackie, 27, and Josh, 31, were absent from the much-delayed live taping amid fallout from fans across social media.

"Jackie and Josh aren't here but I sat down with them for an exclusive interview that we will show you later on in the show," host Vanessa Lachey said on the livestream.

At the start of the season, Jackie had developed feelings for both Josh and fellow contender Marshall Glaze. But she ultimately chose to pursue Marshall, 27, and accept his proposal.

The pair's relationship experienced a great deal of turmoil, leading to its eventual breaking point when they chose to part ways before heading to the altar. "I don't wanna be with you anymore. I just can't be with you," Jackie told her now-ex-fiancé on the show, with Marshall later acknowledging that he "chose wrong."

Jackie then chose to reconnect with Josh over coffee and give their relationship a shot after he confessed his love for her. (According to Jackie, the pair broke up before she reconciled with Josh and the scenes were aired out of order.)

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

Jackie, in particular, has faced public ridicule for how she has handled things with Marshall before and after their split. However, she implied that she'd be "coming with my receipts" to the live reunion special.

Netflix's live stream had been delayed for over an hour. The streamer told viewers waiting in anticipation for the episode to begin that there was "an Issue with the livestream" that resulted in the delayed start time.

"Hang tight! We're trying to fix it as soon as possible," the screen also read.

Addressing the problem further on Twitter, Netflix wrote: "Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait." The service also claimed two minutes after the intended start time that it would begin in 15 minutes.

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

