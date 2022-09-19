'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Are No Longer Dating

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are going their separate ways.

Abrams announced on Instagram Monday that he and his Love Is Blind costar are no longer dating.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," he wrote. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

But Abrams, 30, isn't single. "I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he wrote.

Vempati, 31, has yet to comment.

She and Abrams were cast members on the Netflix hit's second season. Even though the twosome revealed during the post-finale reunion that they previously connected in the pods, Vempati ultimately accepted a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley.

Both relationships deteriorated and neither party chose to tie the knot. From there, Vempati and Abrams continued to draw closer, even sparking dating rumors. In March, Vempati told Elite Daily that the pair were still "figuring it out."

In the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, Vempati and Abrams were contemplating whether they should give their love a shot. They eventually got together in the final moments of the third episode.

Abrams told PEOPLE what initially made him hesitant to take their relationship to the next level.

"I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, 'I don't want this to fail,'" he said. "I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend. And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn't planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after."

He continued, "I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person. I wouldn't want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It's not cool. I don't think anyone would like that."

Katie Thurston/Instagram

Abrams added that the thought of losing Vempati as his best friend was "holding me back." But becoming a couple didn't change their dynamic whatsoever.

"After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already," he said. "We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn't weird or anything."

In his Instagram post on Sept. 19, Abrams thanked fans for supporting him and Vempati.

"Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way," he wrote. Later, he concluded, "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar and the first two Love Is Blind seasons are now streaming on Netflix.