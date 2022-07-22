The reality star exchanged vows for the second time on Thursday in Vouliagmeni, Greece

Shaina Hurley's wedding celebrations with husband Christos Lardakis continue!

On Thursday, the Love Is Blind star, 32, exchanged vows with Lardakis once again. Their second ceremony was held at Island Art & Taste - Gallery Venue in Vouliagmeni, Greece.

"It was beautiful and they were surrounded by all the people who love them most," a source tells PEOPLE.

Hurley and Lardakis' Greecian ceremony comes shortly after the twosome tied the knot at a courthouse earlier this month. An insider revealed that Lardakis' daughter, Axelle, was also in attendance.

Love Is Blind Star Shaina Hurley Has Dreamy Second Wedding to Christos Lardakis in Greece Credit: Kirill Samarits Photography

"They did this just to get their marriage license," a source told PEOPLE, adding that Hurley and Lardakis were "still planning on having a wedding sometime this year."

Hurley gained recognition as a hopeful on Love Is Blind's second season. While on the Netflix reality series, she built love connections with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen.

Hurley got engaged to Abrams, 29, as Jansen, 33, chose to pursue Natalie Lee. Hurley broke off her engagement to Abrams and exited the show.

During the season 2 reunion, she apologized to Abrams for her faults in their relationship.

But Hurley later revealed on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast that she was "happy" in her "pretty serious" relationship.

PEOPLE broke the news of Hurley's engagement to the restauranter in March.

"She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," a source said at the time. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."

An insider said Hurley is "such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her," adding that she "deserves the very best."