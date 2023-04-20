Which 'Love Is Blind' Star Prompted Khloé Kardashian to Tease 'Some of Us Single K Sisters Should Go on'?

If it were up to Khloé Kardashian, there would be a Kardashians family takeover coming to Love Is Blind.

The Kardashians star recently met season 3 Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux (née Alfia) at an event for her Good American brand. The encounter between the two appeared to go so well that Khloé, 38, began thinking about the possibilities to come.

"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍," she captioned a photo of the duo. "@mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍"

Khloé added, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Responding to Kardashian's post, Alexa asked, "Wait did we just become best friends?!?"

"I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman," she continued. "Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥"

Alexa also shared the same photo on Instagram, joking, "For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr."

During the Netflix hit's third season, Alexa found love in the pods with Brennon Lemieux. The two got married at the altar and have since become one of the franchise's fan-favorite couples.

As for Khloé's own love life, fans have watched as she's experienced both love and heartbreak on her family's various reality shows. The businesswoman was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and their relationship became the subject of headlines due to the former pro athlete's infidelity and substance abuse struggles.

Khloé also dated Tristan Thompson — with whom she shares two children — off and on over the past six years. She endured multiple instances of infidelity on the Lakers player's part, eventually calling it quits after news he fathered a child with another woman (at the same time, notably, as she was expecting a second child with Thompson, 32, via surrogate.)

Kim Kardashian is the only other confirmed-single Kardashian-Jenner sister following the SKIMS mogul's 2021 divorce from Kanye "Ye" West and split from Pete Davidson last August.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is married to Travis Barker. Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, who is "very charming" but "different from guys that she dated in the past," a source noted to PEOPLE.

And Kylie Jenner has sparked dating rumors with Timothée Chalamet following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children. An insider told PEOPLE the pair "hang out every week," but "it's not serious" yet. She's "getting to know him."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are streaming on Netflix, and The Kardashians returns to Hulu for its third season on May 25.