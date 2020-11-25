Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas Is Engaged to Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey

Mark Cuevas has found his forever love!

The Love Is Blind star is engaged to girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The couple, who have been dating since early summer, are currently expecting their first child together and announced the sex of their baby on the way last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal!" he tells PEOPLE of the Nov. 21 proposal at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cuevas — who was previously engaged to fellow Love Is Blind contestant Jessica Batten, as seen on the Netflix reality series — popped the question to Rainey with an emerald cut 3-carat diamond on a halo setting.

"Brilliant Earth is the company I used and I designed it myself! She was over the moon with the ring," Cuevas, 26, says of the sparkler.

In attendance at the surprise proposal was the couple's immediate family, along with Rainey's best friend and fiancé.

Image zoom Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey | Credit: Stephanie Beane

"Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn’t know where we were actually going," says Cuevas, who did "about a month’s worth of planning and coordinating trying to make sure Aubrey didn’t catch on to the surprise."

As to when he knew Rainey, 25, was "The One"? "It's hard to say a specific date, but I’ve always known," he says.

Image zoom Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey | Credit: Stephanie Beane

Image zoom Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey | Credit: Stephanie Beane

To announce the exciting news of their baby on the way, Cuevas posted a video on Instagram over the weekend to reveal that they are expecting a son. In the clip, he and Rainey are standing on the rooftop of The 9 hotel in Cleveland with a group of friends and family.

"I love this stuff guys," Cuevas said. "Aubrey’s very impatient...actually we both are. We already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world."

To kick off the reveal, Cuevas set off a box of fireworks while Rainey stood to the side eager to shoot her confetti popper. As the fireworks launched into the sky, Cuevas and Rainey popped their confetti cannons and blue streamers flew into the air.

"It's a boy!" Cuevas exclaimed as the group erupted in cheers. "We’re super excited. Stay tuned to hear the rest of our journey here for the next couple of months. Take care."

In October, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Cuevas and Rainey were expecting their first child in April 2021.

"We found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend," the parents-to-be said at the time.

Rainey, who is from Ohio and now lives with Cuevas in Atlanta, also said she felt "very fatigued in the beginning" of her pregnancy. "No morning sickness at all, thankfully! Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back," she shared.

The couple has been dating since the summer. "We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they said. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."

Cuevas first introduced his fans and followers to Rainey in July, when he shared a photo of them on Instagram with the caption, "Thankful." Although he initially kept her identity a secret, Cuevas finally tagged Rainey in a September post.

"He's very happy with her," a source previously told PEOPLE of Cuevas and Rainey.