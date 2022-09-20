'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'

It just wasn't meant to be for Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

Just a day after news of the pair's separation, Vempati shared highlights from their relationship via an Instagram video clip set to Dermot Kennedy's "Better Days." She reflected on their journey, citing the popular quote: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime."

"Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of my life that I want to share with you all," the I Choose Myself author, 31, continued. "We are now walking different paths. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support 🤍"

When Abrams, 30, confirmed the split on Instagram, he said the twosome "decided to go our separate ways in early summer" sometime after filming for Love Is Blind: After the Altar concluded.

"Thank you to every who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability," he continued, "and has supported us along the way."

Abrams, however, also revealed that he is not single.

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

Vempati and Abrams appeared on the Netflix hit's second season. But they wound up establishing stronger connections in the pods stage with other people, with Vempati accepting a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Abrams proposing to Shaina Hurley.

Neither relationship lasted.

During the season 2 reunion special, Abrams admitted that his "biggest regret" was not seriously pursuing Vempati in the pods. The pair continued to draw closer from there, even sparking dating rumors this past spring.

Vempati had told Elite Daily that the pair were still "figuring it out."

A central storyline in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which premiered last Friday, was whether or not Vempati and Abrams should pursue a romantic relationship with each other. In the final episode, Abrams asked Vempati to be his girlfriend — and she said yes.

NETFLIX

Abrams told PEOPLE after filming concluded that the possibility of losing Vempati as a best friend was "holding me back," though he acknowledged that not much changed upon becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

"After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already," he said. "We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn't weird or anything."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar and the first two seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.