Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati's Siblings Call Out Her Ex Shake Chatterjee: 'You're a Loser'

"You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her," Deepti Vempati's siblings wrote in a joint statement

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati's siblings have her back no matter what.

During Friday's season finale, Vempati, 31, decided not to wed her fiancé, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. Now, her siblings are declaring how "proud" they are of Vempati as they praise her for walking away from the relationship.

"Ooooh wee what a rollercoaster of a season. Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!! We've witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman; you've inspired so many people to realize their self-worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less," her siblings' the joint Instagram statement from her brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati began.

"We wish you didn't pick that 🤡 [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always," the statement continued. "Thank you to EVERYONE for their incredible support. We really appreciate all of the kind messages, and we don't take it for granted. We've read way too many tweets, and scrolled through way too many Reddit threads and Deepu is lucky to have such a massive support system; we are very thankful."

Vempati's siblings then shifted gears to directly call out Chatterjee's behavior toward their sister, saying: "'Shake,' bruh, you're a loser."

"You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life," they continued. "Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT'S the person she is."

Her siblings concluded, "In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the 'edit,' no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the f--- away from my sister."

Later reacting to the post on her own Instagram Story, Vempati said: "The love and support from my family is unmatched 🤍."

Vempati and Chatterjee, 33, appeared to get along well at first, even bonding in the pods over being Indian people who had yet to date within their race. But the biggest hurdle in their way was Chatterjee not feeling an "intense physical connection" with Vempati. Chatterjee voiced that concern on multiple occasions, even with his friends hours before the pair's wedding.

When Vempati chose to leave Chatterjee at the altar, she said: "I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So I'm choosing myself and I'm going to say no."

Chatterjee then attempted to turn things around, telling wedding guests it was still "a celebration" and encouraging everyone to dance to the music. He later told some attendees he's partially "upset" with Vempati's decision but he believes they can eventually develop a friendship. At one point, he even implied that he also planned to say no at the alter.

Vempati has since opened up about her experience rewatching everything back, calling Chatterjee's actions "disappointing."

"Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us. But to watch it back and see how he did it — it was kind of like, 'Oh, look at me, I'm this cool dude that's just gonna talk s--- about you to my friends,'" she said to BuzzFeed. "You don't talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend — or even just a real friend — that way."

Added Vempati, "It was kind of disappointing and hard to watch, especially because my parents were so impacted by it. We welcomed him into our home."

Chatterjee's behavior has resulted in him generating a wave of criticism. He shared a cryptic post on Sunday that seemingly addressed the backlash, saying: "I'm not perfect but I'm real."