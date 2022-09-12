'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Announces New Book: 'Ready to Tell My Side of the Story'

The forthcoming book, due out Sept. 19, could shed light on the reality star's relationship with fellow alum Kyle Abrams

By
Published on September 12, 2022 03:17 PM
deepti
Photo: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Deepti Vempati is ready to tell her side of the story.

The Love Is Blind alum announced Monday on Instagram that she has written a book that could offer more details about her experience on season 2 of the Netflix show — and possibly shed light on her relationship with cast mate Kyle Abrams.

"Find me at my most vulnerable," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, adding the book's Sept. 19 release date.

Vempati, 31, and Abrams, 29, were last spotted in public attending the Neon Carnival party at Coachella in April, where they posed for photos together alongside Bachelor Nation's then-couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey. (Thurston and Hersey announced their split in June.)

In one of the photos, Vempati and Abrams hugged and touched hands under a ferris wheel. The stars were embraced by Thurston, 31, and Hersey, 28, who flashed wide smiles.

Vempati and Abrams have also left flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts and even appeared in a TikTok video together.

Deepti and Kyle from Love is Blind with Katie Thurston and John Hershey
Katie Thurston/Instagram

Abrams was cagey when asked by TMZ last spring if the two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

"Great question," he said at the time.

Vempati famously left Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar on the show, and during a reunion special in March, Abrams shocked viewers when he revealed that his "biggest regret" was not proposing to Vempati.

In an interview with Elite Daily in March, Vempati told the outlet that she was still single and "focusing on myself," but that she and Abrams were, in fact, considering a relationship.

"Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," she said at the time, noting that she developed a connection with Kyle in the pods but it was never aired on the show.

"Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods," she continued. "I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."

"The speculation is really funny," she said about fans' mounting questions regarding their relationship. "We're close, but the people are going insane and it's fun to watch."

She added, "We're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot on our plate right now ... we'll see what happens."

The first two seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

