'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: Nancy Wonders If Bartise Will Say 'I Do' After 'S— Hit the Fan' Living Together

"I definitely was thinking this is not going to work," Nancy Rodriguez admitted of her relationship with Bartise Bowden after moving in together as fiancées

By
Published on October 31, 2022 12:00 PM

The Love Is Blind ladies are gearing up for their nuptials — but not everyone is certain about the answer they'll receive at the altar.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at an episode dropping this week, Nancy Rodriguez talks to the girls about the journey she and Bartise Bowden have been on, and where she thinks they'll go from here.

While celebrating their joint bachelorette parties (complete with some shirtless male servers), Alexa Alfia asks the table if they're excited for their weddings.

Zanab Jaffrey, who is engaged to Cole Barnett, speaks up first and says she's "so excited" for the big day.

Nancy then reminds her pals that the next time they see their financés will be at the actual wedding. "Has anything changed for you guys?" she asks Alexa. "I know y'all have been super confident."

In response, Alexa says of her relationship with Brennan Lemieux, "I think we're more confident. It just works out so naturally."

Love is blind sneak peak courtesy netflix
Alexa (left) and Nancy (right). Netflix

Nancy seems pleased by Alexa's answer as she explains, "I think for me it's like, hearing you and your story has always inspired me and like, reminded me where I was with Bartise in the pods and the fact that like, s— hit the fan in Dallas."

"I definitely was thinking this is not going to work and he had to put a lot of work into making his actions into matching his words," she continues, referencing her ups and downs with Bartise. "That's what I love about Bartise — when he says he's gonna do something, he does it to his fullest."

"I already know what my answer is today, and I'm not gonna see him until the wedding," she adds.

After the girls ask Nancy if she thinks Bartise will say "I do" on their wedding day, she says, "I think it went from a no to a yes." Her response then prompts a chorus of "awws" from the table.

Love is blind sneak peak courtesy netflix
Nancy from Love Is Blind. netflix

The Netflix reality dating show is now in its third season, featuring 30 singles from Dallas looking for love. Like in previous seasons, the show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

So far in season 3, five couples have gotten engaged: Nancy and Bartise, Alexa and Brennon, Zanab and Cole, Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

However, several of them have hit rough patches after leaving the pods, particularly during their getaway in Malibu and moving in together in Dallas.

For Nancy and Bartise, things have been challenging thus far. Bartise ended up proposing to Nancy after he ended things with Raven in the pods. Upon seeing Raven in person, though, Bartise admitted that he was attracted to her. The fourth episode showed Nancy becoming insecure in their relationship after Bartise's moment of honesty.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Nancy and Bartise. Netflix

The pair also hit a rough patch while discussing their stance on abortion. Later, as Nancy was meeting Bartise's parents and sister for the first time, the topic came up again. The conversation ended in an awkward silence, which raised some concerns for the pair regarding their future together.

"He threw it back in my face and brought it up in front of his family, which I did not appreciate at all," Nancy said following the tense exchange.

The first seven episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Three more episodes will drop this Wednesday before the Season 3 finale is released on Nov. 9.

