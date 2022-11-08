'Love Is Blind' 's SK Believes Viewers 'Missed Out' on His 'Love Story' with Raven: 'A Lot of Blanks'

This post contains spoilers from season 3 of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind's Sikiru "SK" Alagbada wants fans to know the truth about his love story with Raven Ross.

The couple, who met and got engaged on season 3 of the Netflix hit, had a bumpy road to the altar as they struggled with physical intimacy and blending their different backgrounds, cultures and perspectives on family.

Though the relationship slowly progressed, more hiccups arose when they met each other's loved ones. Raven's friends were particularly skeptical about the couple's plan for a long-distance relationship since SK, 34, planned to move to California for two years to earn his Master's degree and Raven seemed hesitant to leave Dallas.

Even so, Raven ultimately said "yes" to SK on their wedding day. But it was SK who shocked viewers when he told Raven, 29, he could not marry her even though he loved her.

Now SK is exclusively opening up to PEOPLE about why he feels the show's portrayal of their relationship wasn't entirely accurate.

"Raven and I's story, the way it was portrayed on the show, I kind of feel bad watching it, especially from the perspective of the audience, because a lot of our love story wasn't completely told in the way it was portrayed," he shares. "The narrative focused a lot more on some other subjects and some other incidents in the show."

"I feel like the audience missed out on really on that love story, on how it even came to be," the data engineer continues. "If I were watching it myself, not being in the experience, I would have a lot of blanks."

SK points to their early discussions about the possibility of a long-distance relationship, insisting he and Raven were always on the same page — even if the show suggested otherwise.

"In our very first conversation, I brought it up. I was like, 'I'm actually getting ready to go to grad school in the fall.' And she didn't really have a problem with that. We said we're going to do things long distance, and we're going to try it out," he explains. "But of course, it's easier said than done."

"Besides that, I've also had a very, very international life. I've lived in five countries to date, and I knew that sometime in the future, we could have a possibility of having to move somewhere else, maybe with kids even," he adds.

Given his background and plans, SK says he hoped to find a partner who would be willing to travel with him — but he didn't blame Raven for not wanting to immediately uproot her life.

"For me, it was a big deal because I knew that love should lead everywhere, wherever you're going. I don't think we had enough time to be able to get there," he says. "And also, for her to trust me, right? It's been 10 days since we'd known each other and telling someone that you just met in 10 days to leave their own dreams and come pursue your own dreams, it's got to take a lot of gut to be able to do that. And I just don't think we were there yet."

During their wedding in episode 10, SK told Raven he did not comfortable saying "yes" to her at the altar.

"We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he said, which left a typically stoic Raven in tears.

He also explained in a confessional that he would've felt "guilty" to pursue a marriage with Raven "when I know there are so many unanswered questions."

For her part, Raven told PEOPLE she was completely surprised by SK's rejection.

"I was clearly really shocked," she said. "I feel like the whole time, I was definitely not portrayed as an emotional person. So it was probably shocking for everyone to see me be such a crybaby."

"But it was a really emotional day," she continued. "I definitely was unprepared. We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked."

As the Love Is Blind season continues, four more couples will walk down the aisle to say "I do" — or "I don't" — and determine if love really is blind after all. Fans will also get an update on the status of all five couples' relationships during the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion.

Though SK and Raven ultimately did not get married on the show, it appears they have at least maintained a civil relationship, with Raven sharing a sweet birthday tribute for SK on Friday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY! To the best man I know. You have taught me more about love, patience and vulnerability than I could ever articulate," she wrote on Instagram. "Meeting you in a pod was the biggest blessing and the bond we formed there has changed my life forever. I know this will be your year. Have the best day ever you deserve it 🤍"

The first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 are now streaming on Netflix. The season 3 finale and reunion are set to drop on Wednesday.