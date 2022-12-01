'Love Is Blind' 's SK Alagbada Shuts Down 'False' Rumors He Cheated on Ex-Fiancée Raven Ross

"A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship," said the U.C. Berkeley graduate student, who announced his split with Raven Ross last month

By
Published on December 1, 2022 03:23 PM
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
Raven and SK from Love Is Blind. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Weeks after announcing his split with Raven Ross, Love is Blind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is speaking out about the rumors of his infidelity.

"All the allegations about me cheating are false," SK, 34, said in a statement shared with Life & Style.

Referencing rumors that he had a relationship with TikTok personality Hannah Beth Style, SK clarified what actually went down between the two.

"At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend," he explained. "She is not my ex. The situation between Hannah and I was never formal."

SK also acknowledged how the sequence of events leading up to his split with Raven, 29, has sparked confusion among fans.

"A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship," he said, explaining how the two reality stars "were not dating" at the time.

"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he continued. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

SK and Raven announced the end of their relationship late last month. At the time, they also briefly addressed SK's online cheating allegations.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) SK Alagbada, Raven Ross in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Raven and SK. Netflix

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "Due to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

The former couple did not expand on the reason for the "legal proceedings."

In the Netflix reality show's third season, filmed in Dallas, SK and Raven struggled with numerous relationship stressors, including intimacy issues as well as differences in their family backgrounds and cultures. Most challenging, though, was whether they could make a long-distance relationship work as SK planned to move to California for two years to earn his Master's degree.

SK ultimately shocked viewers — and his fiancée — by saying he couldn't marry her because he would feel "guilty" pursuing a marriage "with so many unanswered questions." But the twosome later announced their reconciliation during the season 3 reunion, airing in early November.

Before their second split was publicized, at least two women accused SK of cheating in since-deleted social media posts. Raven later reacted to the rumors while responding to a fan's comment on her Instagram post about their wedding.

"The way SK is about to get himself jumped bro biggest plot twist ever," the commenter wrote as Raven responded, "Literally lol."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1–3 of Love Is Blind can be streamed in full on Netflix.

.

Related Articles
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Believes Viewers 'Missed Out' on His 'Love Story' with Raven: 'A Lot of Blanks'
Love Is Blind's Bartise Believes He 'Looked Like a Dumbass' on the Show: I Was 'Definitely the Villain'
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Thinks He 'Looked Like a Dumbass' on the Show: I Was 'the Villain'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Brennon: ‘You Are My Home’
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Shares Loving Tributes for Husband Brennon: 'You Are My Home'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale: Who Got Married, Who Is Still Together and Who Has Moved on
Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo
'BiP' 's Johnny DePhillipo Says Victoria Fuller 'Changed my Whole Perception on Falling in Love' Despite Split
Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Addresses Poorly Timed Jumping Jacks During Heart-to-Heart: 'A Horrible Time'
Love is blind sneak peak courtesy netflix
'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: Nancy Wonders If Bartise Will Say 'I Do' After 'S— Hit the Fan' Living Together
Love Is Blind. DaVonte Black in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022; Love Is Blind. Nancy Rodriguez in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022; Love Is Blind. Andrew Liu in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022
Meet the New Singles of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 — and Find Out Their Most Annoying Habits
Matt Bolton, Colleen Reed in season 3 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Finale Trailer Asks If 'Love Is Enough for Marriage' as Four Couples Approach the Altar 
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Created 'a Boundary' with Ex Danielle Ruhl: 'Not Engaging Anymore'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Felt 'Ashamed' Watching Show Back — but Vows to 'Learn and Grow' from Experience
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner: 'Fictional Storytelling'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Slams Danielle Ruhl's 'Harmful' Claim He Had 'No Accountability' in Split