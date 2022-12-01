'Love Is Blind' 's SK Alagbada Shuts Down 'False' Rumors He Cheated on Ex-Fiancée Raven Ross

Weeks after announcing his split with Raven Ross, Love is Blind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is speaking out about the rumors of his infidelity.

"All the allegations about me cheating are false," SK, 34, said in a statement shared with Life & Style.

Referencing rumors that he had a relationship with TikTok personality Hannah Beth Style, SK clarified what actually went down between the two.

"At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend," he explained. "She is not my ex. The situation between Hannah and I was never formal."

SK also acknowledged how the sequence of events leading up to his split with Raven, 29, has sparked confusion among fans.

"A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship," he said, explaining how the two reality stars "were not dating" at the time.

"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he continued. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

SK and Raven announced the end of their relationship late last month. At the time, they also briefly addressed SK's online cheating allegations.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "Due to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

The former couple did not expand on the reason for the "legal proceedings."

In the Netflix reality show's third season, filmed in Dallas, SK and Raven struggled with numerous relationship stressors, including intimacy issues as well as differences in their family backgrounds and cultures. Most challenging, though, was whether they could make a long-distance relationship work as SK planned to move to California for two years to earn his Master's degree.

SK ultimately shocked viewers — and his fiancée — by saying he couldn't marry her because he would feel "guilty" pursuing a marriage "with so many unanswered questions." But the twosome later announced their reconciliation during the season 3 reunion, airing in early November.

Before their second split was publicized, at least two women accused SK of cheating in since-deleted social media posts. Raven later reacted to the rumors while responding to a fan's comment on her Instagram post about their wedding.

"The way SK is about to get himself jumped bro biggest plot twist ever," the commenter wrote as Raven responded, "Literally lol."

