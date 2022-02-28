Love Is Blind's Shayne Pens Special Message to Natalie After Wedding Finale: 'I'm Remorseful'

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee got engaged in the pods during season 2 of the Netflix reality show

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Shayne Jansen is showing his appreciation for Natalie Lee following the drama of the Love Is Blind season finale.

The pair was among the five couples who made it to the altar after getting engaged in the pods during season 2 of the Netflix reality show. (The other couples were Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.)

The duo, however, did not tie the knot. Even though Shayne, 32, agreed to move forward with the marriage, Natalie, 29, chose to back out of the wedding, explaining that her decision was influenced by their fight the night before the ceremony.

On Sunday, Shayne reflected on his romantic journey with Natalie in a heartfelt Instagram post, while also addressing the rumors of a relationship with fellow contestant Shaina Hurley.

"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start?" he captioned a carousel of images of himself and Natalie together. "This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you."

Shayne continued, "From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man. As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Shayne also explained the nature of his relationship with Shaina, 32, who continued to express interest in him throughout filming, despite her own engagement to Kyle Abrams.

"To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship," he added. "I wish her all the best."

Following his statement of the situation, Natalie responded in the comment section, writing, "You are a better man ❤️."

Shaina, who initially developed a connection with Shayne in the pods, also commented, "Thank you for taking the stance on finally clearing this up!! Wish nothing but the best for the both of you individually and together 🙏🏼."

In the upcoming cast reunion premiering March 4, each of the six couples who got engaged in the pods will return for a fiery sit-down — including a confrontation between Natalie and Shaina.