"He called out a lot of people at the reunion," Shayne Jansen claimed of Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

Love Is Blind's Shayne Claims Shake Said 'Very Bad' Things That Didn't Air in the Reunion Special

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee made far worse comments than what was aired in the recent Love Is Blind reunion, according to his costar Shayne Jansen.

During an appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast Wednesday, Shayne, 32, was asked about what fans didn't get to see from the second season reunion, which premiered on Netflix on March 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After initially hesitating, Shayne claimed that Shake, 33, "called out a lot of people at the reunion and [said] stuff that would be very, very bad."

"Shake, he means absolutely nothing to me. So I don't want to give him any more f------ publicity. I don't want to give any more s---," he continued. "I'm just kind of done with Shake. He's a terrible person."

Recognizing how strong his stance was against Shake, Shayne then acknowledged how his castmate is "going through a lot right now."

"I don't think he's dealing with it correctly at all. I think there's some underlying issues that are going on that he is, like, not addressing for himself," he said. "Deep down, do I think he's a bad person? I don't know. I can't say that I guess, because I don't know him that well."

Love Is Blind Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Though Nick, 41, pressed Shayne to disclose what Shake allegedly said that was cut from the reunion, Shayne declined.

"I don't want to say it personally," he explained. "I don't want it to come out of my mouth. And out of respect for the other cast members, I don't want to say it either."

Shake and reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Throughout the second season of Love Is Blind, Shake had been slammed by the show's devoted fanbase.

He had initially connected with Deepti Vempati in the pods and chose to propose to her, but their relationship encountered trouble in the real world after Shake admitted that he wasn't feeling "an intense physical connection" with the 31-year-old.

Deepti later chose to leave Shake at the altar, saying that she deserves "somebody who knows for sure" that they want to be with her.

Shake reunion Credit: Netflix

During the reunion, the series' co-hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, as well as the cast, confronted Shake for the troubling way he "berated" his female costars over their appearance. But Shake stood his ground, saying "love is not purely blind" because there's a "certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection."

"We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you're all beautiful," he added. "I'm not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I'm attracted to is Vanessa — and I wish I wasn't! I wish I wasn't. The point is, it's not a choice. You don't choose. It's nature, baby. We're animals."

Following the backlash, Shake issued a public apology to Deepti for the way in which he treated her.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," he said in an Instagram video. "Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said. Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently."

Shake has since introduced his new girlfriend, Emily, on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don't settle ❤️."