"The best thing for us is to be cordial with each other," Shayne Jansen said of his former relationship with Natalie Lee

Love Is Blind's Shayne Can 'Confidently' Say He's Done Pursuing Natalie: 'It's Over'

Shayne Jansen is ready to move on from his ex-fiancé Natalie Lee.

Addressing the ups and downs in his former Love Is Blind relationship on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast Wednesday, Shayne was asked whether he's "done" pursuing Natalie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am now, officially. It's over," said Shayne, 32. "Actually, for the first time, I can confidently say that. If you asked me that a week ago, I wouldn't be able to answer that question for you."

Shayne said the former couple tried to make their relationship work on multiple occasions — and they even "tried rekindling" their bond as recently as last week.

"I always kept telling her we have such good times [together]. ... That's also why we've reconnected four times after the show," he explained. "We tried four times, and just recently, this past weekend."

But Shayne claimed he "mostly" based his decision to end things with Natalie, 29, on an argument they had the night before filming Viall's podcast.

"[There were] some things that happened the last couple [of] days where it's just like, I'm just fed up with it now," he shared, adding that "the best thing for us is to be cordial with each other."

Shayne and Natalie, Love is Blind Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix (2)

Shortly after Shayne and Natalie got engaged on the Netflix hit's second season, they began experiencing hardships upon exploring their love in the real world. They eventually had a blow-up argument the day before their wedding, during which Shayne called Natalie "the worst thing" that's ever happened to him and said he "hated" her.

Natalie left Shayne at the altar thereafter, though they continued to date on and off after their wedding fell apart.

Shayne also connected with Shaina Hurley while in the LIB pods, which caused tension in his relationship with Natalie. After Shaina ended her engagement with Kyle Abrams, she confronted Shayne outside of the pods about his decision to choose Natalie.

Though Shaina, 32, is now engaged to boyfriend Christos Lardakis, Shayne revealed on Viall's podcast that the two costars had initially communicated post-show. Shayne claimed that Natalie "still can't get over" their exchange and even called him a "disgusting human being" in a recent argument because of it.

"When the first five episodes dropped, [Shaina] was getting hate really bad too. So we were communicating. We were talking," he said. "I want to make this very clear: me and her have hung out once in a group setting [post-show]. Never single, never alone, never hooked up. Nothing like that whatsoever."

"We kind of, like, bonded on the fact that we were getting murdered on the show," he jokingly added. "[We were] the only two that could understand what we were going through during that time."

natalie and shayne Natalie and Shayne from Love Is Blind | Credit: natalie lee/ instagram

Explaining how he still needs time to process things, Shayne said he hasn't "been on one date" with anyone except for Natalie since filming wrapped. He also still wishes the best for his ex-fiancée moving forward.

"I wanted to speak my peace today but I wanted it to not go unnoticed that Natalie is a good person," he said. "What we went through was very traumatic for both of us. I just had a lot to get off my chest."

Added Shayne, "I don't wish ill will on her. I don't wish her to get hate at all. I just had to speak my truth today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Natalie, for her part, has spoken out about the pair's former relationship since the show concluded.

Following Shayne's public apology to her on Instagram, she addressed the matter in her own post. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," she wrote to Shayne in her caption.

"We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back," she continued. "And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws."