Love Is Blind's Shake Introduces New Girlfriend Emily After Deepti Split: 'Don't Settle'

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is debuting his new relationship.

On Instagram Thursday, the 33-year-old Love Is Blind star posted a carousel of photos featuring his new girlfriend, Emily. She can even be seen kissing Shake on the cheek in one of the images.

"Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don't settle ❤️," he wrote.

When Shake addressed his relationship status earlier this month, he told PEOPLE he's "truly the happiest [he's] ever been."

"Right now, I'm self-focused. It's interesting though because when you become self-focused, it's also when you start getting the most attention," he said. "When you prioritize yourself — I think that's the best relationship advice I could give somebody, honestly."

Fans of Love Is Blind watched as Shake built a connection with contestant Deepti Vempati in the Netflix hit's second season. Before getting engaged, the pair bonded over being of Indian descent and having only previously dated white people.

Outside of the pods, the couple faced problems as Shake admitted to not feeling "an intense physical connection" for the 31-year-old. Deepti eventually chose to leave Shake at the altar because she wanted "somebody who knows for sure" that they want to be with her.

During the second season reunion, series co-host Vanessa Lachey called out Shake for having "berated" the women on the show over their physical appearance. Lachey also suggested Shake was "on the wrong show," saying there "are shows where they are based on their looks."

Deepti, in turn, addressed the "disrespectful" way in which her ex-fiancé speaks to women.

"It's how you do it and how you say it that's extremely disrespectful. It's degrading to women," she said during the reunion. "I'm so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out."

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," he said in an Instagram video. "Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said. Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television. During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend."