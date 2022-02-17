"It's not instinctual to me right now," Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind's Shake Says He Doesn't Feel an 'Intense Physical Connection' with Fiancée Deepti

Love Is Blind star Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is opening up about what he feels is missing in his relationship with fiancée Deepti Vempati.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming episode of the hit Netflix series, Shake, 33, tells Deepti, 31, he can see himself spending the rest of his life with her — but that he's disappointed by their lack of physical chemistry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are the most incredible girl I've ever, ever met and all [have] these qualities, some of which I sought out and a lot of which I never sought out," Shake says. "But now that I've seen them, I'm like, wow, I want everything we have but I also want to feel, like, an intense physical connection."

At this stage in the relationship, Shake says he feels the pair should "be on top of each other nonstop."

"It's not instinctual to me right now," he adds.

Addressing Shake's comments in a confessional, Deepti questions what happened to the man she originally met.

"I do love Shake and I care about him so much," she says. "I want him to like, pull me in and kiss me. I want him to, like, show affection. When we first had our reveal [outside the pods], like how that felt, I want that Shake back."

Adds Deepti, "I have no clue what happened, but we have not had sex yet. We are not physical in that way."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

Season 2 of Love Is Blind follows six couples — including Shake and Deepti — as they get engaged on-screen and work to build a life together outside of the pods.

During the sophomore run's early stages, Shake and Deepti bonded over being of Indian descent. They also both learned neither has ever dated another Indian person before.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That's so funny. I also go for the blondes," Deepti said in a previous episode after Shake admitted to never dating an Indian woman. "I've actually only dated white guys before."

In response, Shake joked, "We're both brown people who have only dated white people."