"You don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully," Shake Chatterjee said

Shake Chatterjee Hits Back at Criticism of His Behavior on Love Is Blind: 'I'm Not Sorry'

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is speaking out amid criticism of his behavior on Love Is Blind.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 33-year-old DJ and veterinarian said that while he continues to work on himself and "get better" in certain aspects of his life, he doesn't regret the way in which he behaved on the Netflix hit.

"One thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak out," he said. "I'm just not going to do that. I'm not sorry."

Added Chatterjee, "I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I'm going to live my best life going forward. And you don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that's real life."

After Friday's finale revealed that his fiancée, Deepti Vempati, chose not to marry him, her brother and sister-in-law called out Chatterjee in a scathing Instagram post.

Vempati's family spoke out against Chatterjee because of the many derogatory comments he made about her on the show. Chatterjee also repeatedly admitted to not feeling an "intense physical connection" with the 31-year-old.

"We wish you didn't pick that 🤡 [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always," the statement read.

At one point, her family called Chatterjee "a loser."

Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee Credit: Netflix

"You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life," they said. "Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT'S the person she is."

Her family added, "In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the 'edit,' no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the f--- away from my sister."

And over the weekend, the show's official Instagram page posted photos that teased the upcoming reunion dropping on Friday. One of the shots showed Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley speaking as Vempati appeared annoyed between them. Meanwhile, a second shot showed a laughing Kyle Abrams and a stunned Shayne Jansen as Chatterjee appeared to be speaking.

Chatterjee ended up butting heads with Abrams, 29, in the post's comments section. "Just me enjoying the train wreck 😜," wrote Abrams as Chatterjee replied, "Translation: you're a little bihh."

Chatterjee then dropped another comment beneath the post, teasing what fans can expect from the show's reunion. "Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION," he said.

Additionally, Abrams responded to a fan who pointed out how he was merely finding amusement amid all the drama. "Well put," he wrote.

Around this time, Abrams was spotted hanging out with some of his fellow Love Is Blind stars, including Vempati. Captioning the Instagram Story post, castmate Vito Salamone wrote: "At the cool kids table."