"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

Love Is Blind's Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancée Deepti in New Video: 'I Hurt You with My Words'

Love Is Blind star Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is owning up to his mistakes.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 33-year-old veterinarian and DJ posted a public apology video directed at his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati, saying "I'm so sorry I hurt you."

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," he began.

"Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said," he continued. "Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television. During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend."

Shake said that he knew the pair's relationship "wasn't going to end in marriage," though he didn't want "what we had to end either."

"I loved every second of it," he added. "And I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That's the last thing that I wanted from all this. I'm sorry, Deepti."

In the post's caption, Shake said he reached out to Deepti, 31, directly but wanted to issue a public apology as well.

"I'm sorry, @lifewithdeeps. I'm ready to take accountability for my actions and be better," he wrote. "While I've reached out privately, I think it's also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I've upset as well."

Love Is Blind's Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti in New Video: 'I Hurt You with My Words' Credit: Netflix

Both on and offscreen, Shake drew criticism for the ways in which he spoke about and treated the women on the series, particularly Deepti. During the show, he repeatedly told Deepti he wasn't feeling "an intense physical connection" for her, resulting in her leaving him at the altar.

"I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you've made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you," she said. "I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So I'm choosing myself and I'm going to say no."

After the finale aired, Deepti's brother and sister-in-law called out Shake for being "a loser" for making "awful and cringeworthy comments about her." But Shake initially doubled down, saying in an Instagram video he's "not sorry" for his actions: "One thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak out."

shake and deepti Shake and Deepti on Love Is Blind | Credit: netflix

"Right now, I'm self-focused. It's interesting though because when you become self-focused, it's also when you start getting the most attention," he said of his current relationship status. "When you prioritize yourself — I think that's the best relationship advice I could give somebody, honestly."

Added Shake, "When I started focusing on my goals, what I want out of life, my mission, everything else just started to fall in place ... and that becomes magnetic. I'm in a good spot right now, despite what it may look like."

Deepti, on the other hand, told Elite Daily she is "focusing" on herself — but she is also "figuring out" things with fellow costar Kyle Abrams.

During the second season reunion special, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" was not pursuing Deepti over his ex-fiancée, Shaina Hurley. "Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," she recently told the news outlet, explaining that the pair's connection in the pods never aired on the show.

"Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods," she added. "I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."