Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged to Boyfriend Christos Lardakis After Kyle Abrams Split

Shaina Hurley is ready to take the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend Christos Lardakis.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the 32-year-old Love Is Blind star is engaged. Lardakis proposed on Thursday and they plan to wed this summer in Greece.

"Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," a source says. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."

The source says Hurley is "such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her."

"She deserves the very best," the source adds.

News of the couple's engagement comes one day after Hurley first introduced fans to Lardakis on Instagram on Sunday. She posted several photos from the couple's Grecian getaway.

"My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞," she captioned the post.

Viewers first met Hurley as a contestant on the second season of Love Is Blind. While in the pods, she connected with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen. But she wound up getting engaged to Abrams, 29, as Jansen, 32, moved on with Natalie Lee. (Jansen and Lee, 29, eventually split.)

Shaina Hurley Love is Blind Credit: Netflix

Hurley eventually called off the engagement and left the show. During the season 2 reunion, she later apologized to Abrams for dragging out their relationship.

"Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent," she told her former fiancé at the time. "I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I'm owning that."

Hurley added, "I'm really sorry that it was led on more than it should have been."