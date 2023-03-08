Entertainment TV 'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason' One hopeful says there is "a tremendous amount to risk" in making a lifelong commitment without ever seeing their partner in the Love Is Blind season 4 trailer By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 10:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Love Is Blind is almost back! In the reality dating show's upcoming fourth season, 30 singles from Seattle will embark on an unconventional journey for love — and decide to marry without ever seeing their partners. As fans know, the hopefuls will meet their potential matches while speed dating while in the pods, which prohibits the singles from seeing each other. In the show's new trailer, things kick off to a dramatic start as one man declares, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman." Tiffany worries that she may be too old to find her perfect match. "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person," she says. Brett opens up in the pods, telling his potential match, "You can picture this great future with somebody and then this person is gone." Courtesy of Netflix Love Is Blind Returns for Season 4 This Spring with a Cast of Seattle Hopefuls There'll be plenty of tears and tense moments before the group celebrates their engagements and heads off to a tropical honeymoon. But once there, the newly-engaged individuals struggle to connect their emotional connections with their physical ones. "It's weird seeing her in person, bro," Kwame admits to Brett. Tiffany also makes her intentions clear, telling the group, "If you're here to sabotage my love life, I will keep one eye open for you." Later, while some of the men are adjusting to a life with a partner, Kwame shares: "We live in a house together. This is full-out adulting," while Paul adds, "To make a lifelong commitment, it's a tremendous amount to risk." Zack is concerned how he can move forward in a relationship without family support. "I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me," he says. "You know Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason." Courtesy of Netflix Vanessa Lachey Reveals the 'Interesting' Lesson That Love Is Blind Has Taught Her About Marriage As the couples get closer to the altar, more doubts linger about their romantic futures. One single can be heard saying, "It's one week until I get married," as Micah asks, "Do you feel like you're questioning?" Jackelina also gets heated at one point, aggressively telling her partner: "We don't have sex, bro. You're gonna give me a migraine." Marshall gets candid about his relationship, too. "The emotional connection is a very intense high," he tells cameras. Kwame shares that he has always been the one to make sacrifices in a relationship, explaining, "I feel like I'm somebody who tends to compromise a lot." Monty Brinton/Netflix Netflix's Perfect Match: Are Any of the Couples Still Together? While other contestants fret over the "pressure" to tie the knot, Micah puts it all on the line at the altar. "In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer for first," she says. Below, meet all the Season 4 Love Is Blind singles who will be searching for love when the series returns to Netflix on March 24. Amber - 34, Flight Attendant Netflix April - 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator Netflix Ava - 32, Communications Specialist Netflix Bill - 33, Real Estate Investor Netflix Bliss - 33, Senior Program Manager Netflix Brandie - 39, Real Estate Broker Netflix Brett - 36, Design Director Netflix Chelsea - 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist Netflix Chris - 32, Technical Recruiter Chris Conner - 28, Operations Manager Netflix Irina - 26, Business Owner Netflix Jack - 30, Software Sales Netflix Jackelina - 27, Certified Dental Assistant Netflix Jimmy - 29, Technical Product Manager Netflix Josh - 31, Project Engineer Netflix Josh "JP" - 30, Plant Operations Director Netflix Juan - 30, Mortgage Loan Officer Netflix Kacia - 31, Family Support Specialist Netflix Kendra - 33, Social Worker Netflix Kwame - 33, Sales Development Manager Netflix Marshall - 27, Marketing Manager Netflix Micah - 27, Marketing Manager Netflix Molly - 32, Marriage & Family Therapist Netflix Monica - 31, Elementary School Teacher Netflix Paul - 29, Environmental Scientist Netflix Quincy - 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach Netflix Ryland - 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate Netflix Tiffany - 37, Client Lead Recruiter Netflix Wendi - 28, Aerospace Engineer Netflix Zack - 31, Criminal Defense Attorney Netflix The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.