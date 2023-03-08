'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'

One hopeful says there is "a tremendous amount to risk" in making a lifelong commitment without ever seeing their partner in the Love Is Blind season 4 trailer

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 8, 2023 10:30 AM

Love Is Blind is almost back!

In the reality dating show's upcoming fourth season, 30 singles from Seattle will embark on an unconventional journey for love — and decide to marry without ever seeing their partners.

As fans know, the hopefuls will meet their potential matches while speed dating while in the pods, which prohibits the singles from seeing each other.

In the show's new trailer, things kick off to a dramatic start as one man declares, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

Tiffany worries that she may be too old to find her perfect match. "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person," she says.

Brett opens up in the pods, telling his potential match, "You can picture this great future with somebody and then this person is gone."

Love Is Blind's Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

There'll be plenty of tears and tense moments before the group celebrates their engagements and heads off to a tropical honeymoon. But once there, the newly-engaged individuals struggle to connect their emotional connections with their physical ones.

"It's weird seeing her in person, bro," Kwame admits to Brett.

Tiffany also makes her intentions clear, telling the group, "If you're here to sabotage my love life, I will keep one eye open for you."

Later, while some of the men are adjusting to a life with a partner, Kwame shares: "We live in a house together. This is full-out adulting," while Paul adds, "To make a lifelong commitment, it's a tremendous amount to risk."

Zack is concerned how he can move forward in a relationship without family support.

"I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me," he says. "You know Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."

Love Is Blind's Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

As the couples get closer to the altar, more doubts linger about their romantic futures. One single can be heard saying, "It's one week until I get married," as Micah asks, "Do you feel like you're questioning?"

Jackelina also gets heated at one point, aggressively telling her partner: "We don't have sex, bro. You're gonna give me a migraine."

Marshall gets candid about his relationship, too. "The emotional connection is a very intense high," he tells cameras.

Kwame shares that he has always been the one to make sacrifices in a relationship, explaining, "I feel like I'm somebody who tends to compromise a lot."

Love Is Blind's Season 4
Monty Brinton/Netflix

While other contestants fret over the "pressure" to tie the knot, Micah puts it all on the line at the altar.

"In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer for first," she says.

Below, meet all the Season 4 Love Is Blind singles who will be searching for love when the series returns to Netflix on March 24.

Amber - 34, Flight Attendant

Love Is Blind. Amber in Season 4
Netflix

April - 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Love Is Blind. April in Season 4
Netflix

Ava - 32, Communications Specialist

Love Is Blind. Ava in Season 4
Netflix

Bill - 33, Real Estate Investor

Love Is Blind. Bill in Season 4
Netflix

Bliss - 33, Senior Program Manager

Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4
Netflix

Brandie - 39, Real Estate Broker

Love Is Blind. Brandie in Season 4
Netflix

Brett - 36, Design Director

Love Is Blind. Brett in Season 4
Netflix

Chelsea - 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4
Netflix

Chris - 32, Technical Recruiter

Love Is Blind. Chris in Season 4
Chris

Conner - 28, Operations Manager

Love Is Blind. Connor in Season 4
Netflix

Irina - 26, Business Owner

Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4
Netflix

Jack - 30, Software Sales

Love Is Blind. Jack in Season 4
Netflix

Jackelina - 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4
Netflix

Jimmy - 29, Technical Product Manager

Love Is Blind. Jimmy in Season 4
Netflix

Josh - 31, Project Engineer

Love Is Blind. JoshD in Season 4
Netflix

Josh "JP" - 30, Plant Operations Director

Love Is Blind. JoshS in Season 4
Netflix

Juan - 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Love Is Blind. Juan in Season 4
Netflix

Kacia - 31, Family Support Specialist

Love Is Blind. Kacia in Season 4
Netflix

Kendra - 33, Social Worker

Love Is Blind. Kendra in Season 4
Netflix

Kwame - 33, Sales Development Manager

Love Is Blind. Kwame in Season 4
Netflix

Marshall - 27, Marketing Manager

Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4
Netflix

Micah - 27, Marketing Manager

Love Is Blind. Micah in Season 4
Netflix

Molly - 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Love Is Blind. Molly in Season 4
Netflix

Monica - 31, Elementary School Teacher

Love Is Blind. Monia in Season 4
Netflix

Paul - 29, Environmental Scientist

Love Is Blind. Paul in Season 4
Netflix

Quincy - 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Love Is Blind. Quincy in Season 4
Netflix

Ryland - 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Love Is Blind. Ryalnd in Season 4
Netflix

Tiffany - 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Love Is Blind. Tiffany in Season 4
Netflix

Wendi - 28, Aerospace Engineer

Love Is Blind. Wendy in Season 4
Netflix

Zack - 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4
Netflix

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.

