'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'

Love Is Blind is almost back!

In the reality dating show's upcoming fourth season, 30 singles from Seattle will embark on an unconventional journey for love — and decide to marry without ever seeing their partners.

As fans know, the hopefuls will meet their potential matches while speed dating while in the pods, which prohibits the singles from seeing each other.

In the show's new trailer, things kick off to a dramatic start as one man declares, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

Tiffany worries that she may be too old to find her perfect match. "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person," she says.

Brett opens up in the pods, telling his potential match, "You can picture this great future with somebody and then this person is gone."

There'll be plenty of tears and tense moments before the group celebrates their engagements and heads off to a tropical honeymoon. But once there, the newly-engaged individuals struggle to connect their emotional connections with their physical ones.

"It's weird seeing her in person, bro," Kwame admits to Brett.

Tiffany also makes her intentions clear, telling the group, "If you're here to sabotage my love life, I will keep one eye open for you."

Later, while some of the men are adjusting to a life with a partner, Kwame shares: "We live in a house together. This is full-out adulting," while Paul adds, "To make a lifelong commitment, it's a tremendous amount to risk."

Zack is concerned how he can move forward in a relationship without family support.

"I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me," he says. "You know Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."

As the couples get closer to the altar, more doubts linger about their romantic futures. One single can be heard saying, "It's one week until I get married," as Micah asks, "Do you feel like you're questioning?"

Jackelina also gets heated at one point, aggressively telling her partner: "We don't have sex, bro. You're gonna give me a migraine."

Marshall gets candid about his relationship, too. "The emotional connection is a very intense high," he tells cameras.

Kwame shares that he has always been the one to make sacrifices in a relationship, explaining, "I feel like I'm somebody who tends to compromise a lot."

While other contestants fret over the "pressure" to tie the knot, Micah puts it all on the line at the altar.

"In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer for first," she says.

Below, meet all the Season 4 Love Is Blind singles who will be searching for love when the series returns to Netflix on March 24.

Amber - 34, Flight Attendant

April - 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava - 32, Communications Specialist

Bill - 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss - 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie - 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett - 36, Design Director

Chelsea - 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris - 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner - 28, Operations Manager

Irina - 26, Business Owner

Jack - 30, Software Sales

Jackelina - 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy - 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh - 31, Project Engineer

Josh "JP" - 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan - 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia - 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra - 33, Social Worker

Kwame - 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall - 27, Marketing Manager

Micah - 27, Marketing Manager

Molly - 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica - 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul - 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy - 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland - 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany - 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi - 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack - 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.