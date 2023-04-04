'Love Is Blind' Will Have a Live Reunion Special for Season 4 — a First for the Series and for Netflix

Love Is Blind is breaking new ground for its upcoming season 4 reunion special.

The hit reality dating show will have its first-ever (and Netflix's first-ever) live reunion special, the streaming service announced on Tuesday, with couples and singles from the season coming back together "to unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfolds and find out which couples are still together after saying 'I do' and 'I don't.'"

"I'm holding on for dear life," Nick Lachey, who will host the special with wife Vanessa Lachey, said on the Today show while promoting the news. "It's going to be a lot to digest. The reunion gives everybody a chance to clear the air, get those questions answered. And doing it live is certainly going to add a whole other layer of intrigue."

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16.

"Spoiler alert — there are no spoilers!" Vanessa said in a video with Nick and the cast celebrating the news. Nick then joked, "We actually have no idea what's going to go down at this reunion."

"Anything could happen" for the reunion, Netflix stressed in a release. Vanessa also pointed out in the trailer that "when it does, we I'll be just as shocked as you are."

One more thing they promise? That "the tea will be spilled."

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. Netflix

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion is Netflix's second foray into live programming, following the success of Chris Rock's headline-making comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, on March 4

Beginning in 2024, the Screen Actor Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix globally.

Fans tuning into the Love is Blind: The Live Reunion will be able to rewind, pause or jump to Live anytime during the broadcast. The show will be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event, and closed captions in additional languages will start rolling out in the days following.

Leading up to the reunion, fans can also submit burning questions for the cast using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram.

Netflix and the Love Is Blind cast are also bringing the show's iconic pods directly to fans in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles "to experience what it's like to connect with each other sight unseen." Viewers in Nashville and Los Angeles are invited to attend special Love Is Blind season 4 watch parties.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix

Season 4 of Love Is Blind debuted in March, with episodes dropping in batches every Friday. Episodes 9-11 will be out on April 8, while episode 12 — the final of the season — comes on April 14.

This season, the action traveled to Seattle, where a handful of hopefuls in the Emerald City looked for love. The show asks the singles to date one another blindly through its signature pods. Couples only meet in person after getting engaged.

Multiple couples are gearing up to head to the altar. But as for whether or not they're still together, that'll have to wait for the live reunion special.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The entire fourth season can now be streamed in full.