'Love Is Blind' Returns for Season 4 This Spring with a Cast of Seattle Hopefuls

Love Is Blind is almost back!

The fourth season of Netflix's hit dating show will premiere its first set of episodes on March 24, followed by three additional weeks of episodes through April 14.

In the streamer's newly-released season 4 teaser trailer, there's an emphasis on fan reactions over their love for the series. Home videos from viewers showed their genuine shock at the mutual I do's, screams of excitement over their "finale reaction" and praise for the couples that truly found love in the pods.

courtesy netflix

From there, a tiny glimpse at the new cast appeared after the clip teased how viewers will "fall in love like never before."

"I set this bar crazy high," one contestant says off-camera. "I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will."

A few people are also shown walking down the Love Is Blind pods corridor — and an engagement ring is even slipped on one contestant's left ring finger.

Netflix revealed that Love Is Blind is heading to Seattle for its fourth season. The full cast of Seattle hopefuls, or the official season 4 trailer, has yet to be revealed.

courtesy netflix

News of the upcoming season comes on the heels of the recently-released Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which allowed fans to catch up with the season 3 cast. One of the biggest takeaways from the special was Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's brief reunion.

Though the twosome even got engaged a second time while filming After the Altar, it was later revealed that Raven learned of SK's alleged cheating through a viral TikTok. (SK has denied the accusations.)

There were, however, two lasting marriages from the previous season. Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are still married, as are Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.