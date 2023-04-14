'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Finale: Who Got Married and Who Said 'I Don't'?

This post contains spoilers from the season 4 finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

The curtain has closed — for now! — on another season of Love Is Blind.

The popular Netflix reality series returned for its fourth season in March, introducing fans to five couples from the pods: Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown; Bliss Poureetezadi and Zacj Goytowski (after he and Irina Solomonova mutually agreed to call off their engagement); Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah; Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, and Jackeline "Jackie" Bonds and Marshall Glaze.

As with previous seasons, fans enjoyed watching the couples' ups and downs, questioning the participants' second chances and "closure" conversations with other pod connections, and contemplating yet again whether love is truly blind.

For some pairs, the answer was a resounding yes — for others, not so much. Scroll down to learn the fate of the remaining five couples.

Jackie and Marshall

As fans learned in episode 10, Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar after deciding to break off their engagement following multiple intense arguments during their LIB journey.

Marshall, 27, tried to make things work with Jackie, 27, until their final moments, even going tuxedo shopping with his male costars. However, Jackie was seen skipping her wedding dress fitting and later reconnecting with Josh Demas over coffee.

Jackie and Josh ultimately agreed to be together after Josh, 31, confessed his love for her. She then ended her engagement with Marshall.

"I don't wanna be with you anymore," she told Marshall. "I just can't be with you."

"That is very hurtful," Marshall responded, later adding, "I chose wrong. I wish her nothing but the best. If that's with Josh, do your thing. Good luck."

Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame's journey to the altar was one with many challenges, beginning in Mexico when Kwame, 33, had a flirty exchange with his ex Micah in front of Chelsea, 31.

After the pair made it past that moment, things got tricky for them again when Kwame's mom failed to show support for his decision to get married on Love Is Blind. He spoke candidly about how much his mom meant to him and how much he wanted her to attend their wedding, which appeared to be one of the biggest issues heading into their big day.

Though his mother was not on board with his whirlwind marriage and did not attend the nuptials, Kwame chose Chelsea in the end. At the altar, they both said yes to each other.

"I love you and I am ready for the most beautiful adventure of life with you as your wife forever," Chelsea said.

Kwame told his bride: "I love the way you make me feel. I love when we disagree because it makes us come back together and let us know how strong we are. We get stronger by the moment, we get closer by the day."

Kwame. L: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023 R: Caption Kwame. PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Micah and Paul

Micah, 27, and Paul, 29, also initially faced some bumps in the road when Micah's interactions with Kwame raised some eyebrows during their Mexico trip.

Micah ultimately chalked it up to her "flirty" personality, and the pair moved forward in their romance. However, Micah's friends did not appear to be fully on board with the relationship, with one friend Shelby, in particular, frequently vocalizing her hesitations about their engagement.

Micah and Paul were also not on the same page when it came to their long-term goals. He didn't like Micah's idea to "bounce back and forth" between Seattle and her home in Arizona. She also wasn't interested in living at Paul's Seattle apartment, instead suggesting they get another place together.

The uncertainty from their loved ones, combined with the practicality of marrying someone so quickly, carried into their wedding day when Paul and Micah admitted they still weren't sure about saying "I do."

Sadly, things didn't work out for the two. After Micah was asked if she would take Paul as her husband, she told the environmental scientist at the altar that the "best thing I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first."

Paul then told Micah, "I love you, but I don't think we can choose each other right now. I think that we're not there."

Micah ended up walking away in tears, but not before telling Paul, "Honestly, I feel like that was exactly what you were gonna say. I think that this whole time I've wanted to feel shown and told that you love me and want to be with me. I never felt safe, and I think that this moment shows that it's kinda validated."

Paul and Micah. Courtesy of Netflix

Tiffany and Brett

As one of the first couples to get engaged, Tiffany, 37, and Brett, 36, appeared to be perfect for each other from day one — and their wedding day was no exception.

Despite a little fashion mishap when Brett's pants inseam had to be taken in at the very last minute, the duo said "yes" to forever at the altar.

"I felt love in your voice, I felt love in the way you talked to me, I felt love in the way that you made me feel. In general, I just felt love," Brett told her. "You made me feel like I can be a better man, not only for me, but for you as well and our future family. You made me feel like we have the perfect pairing. I truly found like I found my life partner in you."

Tiffany told her groom through tears: "Every stage in this process, you have been consistently yourself and that's how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn't a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul."

Brett. Tiffany. L: Caption Brett. PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023 R: Caption Tiffany. PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Bliss and Zack

Bliss, 33, and Zack, 31, had an untraditional journey to the altar, with Zack breaking up with Bliss in the pods in order to propose to his connection with Irina.

But Zack and Bliss rekindled their love after things fizzled out with Irina and the pair went their separate ways. It wasn't long before the lawyer and the senior program manager were engaged and ready to wed.

Despite some skepticism from Bliss's dad, the couple proved that second chances can — and do — work out.

At their wedding day, Zack and Bliss said yes, ultimately becoming husband and wife. (And yes, they shared their first dance to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert.)

"When I'd lay down at night, I'd think about how much you understood me, how well you got me, and how much we had in common," Zack told Bliss at the altar. "It was when you were gone that I thought about you and how your actions speak so much more loudly than anything could ever say ... I didn't know I loved you until I left. For sure, I felt it but it was when you were gone that I knew I really loved you."

Bliss returned the sweet words by telling her new husband, "Your perception on the world is so beautiful and you really believe in second chances. You believe in seeing the best in people ... I'd never met someone like you before, you're everything."

Bliss. L: Caption Bliss. PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023 R: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind season 4 is streaming in full on Netflix, and the Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will broadcast on the streamer this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.