'Love Is Blind' Season 4: See the Exclusive Wedding Photos Before Friday's Big Finale

Even if these couples don't end up saying "I do," they definitely looked good at the altar!

By People Staff
Published on April 13, 2023 05:19 PM
01 of 09

Love Is Blind, Weddings Are Not

Love is blind
Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

It's time for the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind! Though five couples got engaged on the popular Netflix series, only four of them made it to the altar. However, viewers won't know who has a fairytale ending ahead until Friday's season finale. Before that drops, check out the cast members' wedding photos — spoiler free.

After the Friday finale, a reunion special will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16.

02 of 09

Brett Prepares for His Wedding

Love Is Blind
Brett. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

But will Brett Brown say yes to Tiffany?

03 of 09

Tiffany Is Dressed Up for Her Big Day

Love Is Blind
Tiffany. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett were one of the first couples to get engaged in the pods.

04 of 09

Zack Dons a Tux for His Walk Down the Aisle

Love Is Blind
Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

After proposing to Irina and deciding to split in Mexico, Zack Goytowski rekindled things with Bliss. But will their second chance at love end in marriage?

05 of 09

Bliss Smiles in Her Wedding Gown

Love Is Blind
Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Though the pair's journey on the show was far from traditional, Bliss Poureetezadi recently told PEOPLE of getting engaged to Zack: "It is a big decision ... but no, there really wasn't [any hesitation]. He just showed me the person that he is over and over again. I felt like I knew that he was my person, so I'm just like, 'Good. I was right.' "

06 of 09

Kwame Looks Dapper

Love Is Blind
Kwame. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Kwame Appiah's mom has not been supportive about his whirlwind relationship with Chelsea. Will this get in the way of him saying yes at the altar?

07 of 09

Chelsea Takes a Moment

Love Is Blind
Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

After getting engaged to Kwame, Chelsea Griffin has been all in on their romance. But will reality set in for the couple before they say "I do"?

08 of 09

Paul Prepares to Say 'I Do' — or 'I Don't'

Paul in episode 412 of Love is Blind
Paul. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

As an environmental scientist, Paul Peden has been extra practical about his journey on Love Is Blind. Will that get in the way of saying "yes" to Micah on their big day?

09 of 09

Micah Poses with Her Bridesmaids

Love Is Blind
Micah on her wedding day. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023

Micah Lussier's friends have been by her side through her Love Is Blind journey, but they haven't always been supportive of her relationship with Paul. Will this factor her decision at her wedding?

