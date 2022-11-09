'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale: Who Got Married, Who Is Still Together and Who Has Moved on

This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale and reunion of Love Is Blind.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind has officially come to an end!

The popular Netflix reality series returned in October with 30 singles searching for love and dating without ever seeing their partners. Five couples ultimately emerged from the pods engaged: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.

Throughout the third season, fans were taken on a rollercoaster ride as each of the couples faced ups and downs and contemplated if love was truly blind.

For some, the answer was a resounding yes — for others, not so much. Scroll down to learn the fate of the remaining five couples.

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa, 27, and Brennon, 32, appeared to be a match made in heaven from day one, and things were no different for the duo on their wedding day in June 2021.

The couple both said "yes" to marriage and have remained married ever since. "I've never been loved in the way that he loves me," Alexa said during the season 3 reunion.

She also told PEOPLE exclusively of their romance, "I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing... I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don't have it with my Brennon? He's everything to me."

"Regardless of where we came from, we learned so much from our separate backgrounds, but they're also very similar," she continued. "We both come from very, very large families, very loud. He's one of five, I'm one of six. It's beautiful and you have to get it. Some people say they want a big family, but it's a lot. And so for us both understanding that and our love for family is really what really drew us to each other."

Also during the reunion, Alexa confirmed that she's "not pregnant" but added a firm "yet" — suggesting that extending their family was something they hoped to do soon.

Raven and SK

Raven, 29, and SK, 34, had a bumpy road to the altar as they struggled with physical intimacy and blending their different backgrounds, cultures and perspectives on family. More hiccups arose when they met each other's loved ones. Raven's friends were particularly skeptical about the couple's plan for a long-distance relationship since SK planned to move to California for two years to earn his Master's degree and Raven seemed hesitant to leave Dallas.

Even so, Raven ultimately said "yes" to SK on their wedding day. But it was SK who shocked viewers when he told Raven he could not marry her even though he loved her.

"We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he said, which left Raven in tears.

Though it was an emotional day for both, SK and Raven were able to get past it, and revealed during the reunion that they have since rekindled their love and are now dating.

"We've grown so much from this experiment, from what we've went through," Raven said. "From being apart, it makes it so much better when we're together... it's really beautiful to be able to do that."

Zanab and Cole

Zanab, 32, and Cole, 27, also had a bumpy road to the altar, with most of their disagreements stemming from differences in personalities and communication. Zanab also struggled with the fact that Cole's family was not interested in being a part of his Love Is Blind journey — or meeting Zanab.

When it came time for their "I do's", Zanab was the one to say "no" at the altar and then shared some scathing words with Cole about how he made her feel over the last few weeks.

"You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence," she told Cole in front of their wedding guests. "And the messed up thing is I know love you... but love shouldn't feel this way. I can't marry you."

Cole was shocked by her rejection and left in tears — and things only appeared to get worse for him at the reunion.

After not speaking for months, Zanab and Cole confronted each other at the reunion, and Cole was once again brought to tears. He apologized for hurting Zanab while she accused him of controlling her eating habits and kissing another woman during his bachelor party (allegations that Cole denied.) Despite everything, Zanab said she didn't "hate" Cole and had "completely forgiven" him.

Today, Zanab told PEOPLE she and Cole "do not speak." He also said he wholeheartedly regrets his behaviors on the show.

Nancy and Bartise

Nancy, 32, and Bartise, 27, faced many ups and downs in their relationship, particularly due to Bartise's brutal honesty and his lack of physical attraction for Nancy, as well as their disagreements on big issues like abortion.

The duo were ultimately able to get past the disagreements and strengthen their romance, but it wouldn't be enough on their wedding day. In a dramatic moment, Nancy said "yes" to Bartise, but he did not feel the same and said "no" at the altar.

The couple attempted to talk it out afterwards, but were interrupted by Nancy's angry mother and brother, who called Bartise "stupid" for his decision. Nancy also shut down Bartise's attempts to continue their relationship, arguing that they'd be "backtracking" after she already said "yes" and he said "no."

At the reunion, Nancy and Bartise rehashed their drama and revealed new bombshells — including a claim that Bartise moved on with a "tall blonde" days after their wedding — and made it clear that a rekindling between them was unlikely.

"I would hope that Bartise and I could be friends at some point and later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends," Nancy told PEOPLE exclusively. "But yeah, I don't see the benefit of us being friends at this point."

Added Bartise: "Our depiction on Love Is Blind was very much a rollercoaster. It was up and down, and that's continued to be what it has been, but [it's] not romantic. So we've gone from friends to acquaintances to no communication to disliking each other, back to friends, and right now, I would say we're acquaintances."

Colleen and Matt

Though things seemed unlikely for this pair from the get-go — beginning with Colleen's connections with other men — the duo beat the odds and found their way to one another.

After overcoming several arguments in Malibu and Dallas, Colleen, 26, and Matt, 28, were faced with answering an important question: can love be enough for marriage?

Despite some last-minute uncertainty, it turned out it was — and both Colleen and Matt said "yes" at the altar. They have remained married, though they revealed on the reunion that they don't currently live together but plan to do so in the future.

Matt also revealed to PEOPLE that they had to make some adjustments after tying the knot — but it's been smooth sailing ever since.

"Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other. So it kind of started off rough right when we got out of it," he shared. "That being said, it's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives. You've got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You've got to blend them together, and if you have certain things you like to do on the weekends, sometimes you can't do them anymore."

"So just learning how to kind of mesh like that was tough at the very beginning," he added. "But right now, we're as good as it's ever been."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming in full on Netflix.