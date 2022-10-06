'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: Multiple Proposals, Broken Hearts and a Possible Fiancée Swap

Love Is Blind is almost back!

In the reality dating show's third season, 30 singles from Dallas will decide to marry with partners without ever meeting them. Over the course of several days, the contenders participate in speed dating while in pods, which prohibits potential matches from looking at each other.

In the show's new trailer, Nancy Rodriguez admits that it is "scary" to join the series, but she is "looking for a husband."

Says Cole Barnett, "It's been one of the hardest things, dating as an adult. Am I really going to meet my wife in a grocery store?"

Zanab Jaffrey is already to find her perfect match because "I've done a lot of this life alone. I just don't want to do it alone anymore."

Alexa Alfia also revealed that she is looking for a partner who truly understands her.

"I'm very confident in who I am and I deserve someone who understands that," she explains.

The singles begin to connect in the pods as they reveal more about themselves and their backgrounds.

By the end of the blind experiment, the trailer teases multiple men getting down on one knee to propose. However, their relationships are put to the test when they move in together and "find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods," according to a release from Netflix.

One contestant shares, "I haven't connected the person in the pod with the person I'm looking at."

Cole later suggests that he and Matt Bolton "swap fiancées" while another contestant says he is "having feelings for multiple women right now."

Another brokenhearted contestant admits, "The person that I love doesn't love me."

The trailer concludes, as ever, with host Vanessa Lachey alongside husband Nick asking the show's ultimate question, "Is love truly blind?"

Two seasons of Love Is Blind have already aired on Netflix. The most recent, which premiered at the start of 2022, featured singles from Chicago who tried their chance at finding love. Of the two couples who married on the series, both recently announce they have gone their separate ways.

Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson in August after one year of marriage. The same month, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced they were ending their marriage.

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.