Meet the New Singles of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 — and Find Out Their Most Annoying Habits

Even if they sneeze and snack to much, these 30 hopeful romantics from Dallas are ready to enter the pods to find their soul mates

By
Published on October 5, 2022 10:37 AM

Thirty new singles will enter the Love Is Blind pods later this month and, in a new promotional video, Netflix gives fans of the reality series a glimpse into this season's hopefuls.

While they're all hoping for a love match, each contestant has different qualities in mind for their ideal partner.

While several contestants say they want someone they can grow with, Brennan Lemieux is looking for an "Alpha." The water treatment engineer says he wants to be with someone who has a "take-charge personality."

Bartise Bowden, a senior analyst, positions himself as the potential jokester of the season, and says he's looking for a partner with a matching sense of humor.

"She definitely has to be able to take my jokes 'cause I crack a lot of jokes," he says in the video. "And I want her to be able to crack some back at me."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Kimberlee Clarke, Colleen Reed, Kalekia Adams, Ashley Randermann, Chelsey Jordan, Alexa Alfia, Jessica Gumbert, Nancy Rodriguez, Brannigan Maxwell, Valerie Truong, Zanab Jaffrey, Amanda Langston, Raven Ross, Charita Scott, Loren Langenbeck in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022
Ser Baffo/Netflix

When asked about traits they possess that could "get on [their] future partner's nerves," the singles shared an interesting list.

From Sikiru "Sk" Alagbada's constant snacking and Kalekia Adams' constant sneezing to Amanda Peterson's tendency to process out loud — "I talk a lot" — this season is sure to be a wild ride.

In the words of new single Raven Ross, a pilates instructor: "Yeehaw, baby."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Matt Bolton, Nash Buehler, Andrew Liu, Julian Torres, Dale Dalida, SK Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Anthony LaScalea, Zach Gordon, Tony Taylor, Bartise Bowden, Brennon Lemieux, Dakota Easley, DaVonte Black, Cole Barnett in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Ahead of Love Is Blind's season three premiere, get to know the 30 singles who will be searching for love in the Pods this time around:

  • Alexa - 27, Insurance Agency Owner
  • Amanda - 31, Stylist
  • Andrew - 30, Director of Operations
  • Anthony - 33, Attorney
  • Ashley - 29, Chiropractor
  • Bartise - 27, Senior Analyst
  • Brannigan - 35, Critical Care Nurse
  • Brennon - 32, Water Treatment Engineer
  • Charita - 35, Makeup Artist
  • Chelsey - 27, Customer Success Manager
  • Cole - 27, Realtor
  • Colleen- 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist
  • Dakota - 29, Aerospace Engineer
  • Dale - 32, Cybersecurity Student
  • DaVonté - 29, Fitness Development Coach
  • Jessica "Jess" - 30, Senior Event Producer
  • Julian - 34, Managing Director of Operations
  • Kalekia - 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner
  • Kimberlee "Kim" - 30, Teacher & Coach
  • Loren - 36, Medical Device Rep
  • Matt- 28, Private Charter Sales Executive
  • Nancy - 32, Real Estate Investor
  • Raven - 29, Pilates Instructor
  • Nash - 34, Realtor
  • Sikiru "SK" - 34, Data Engineer
  • Simmer - 27, Director of Marketing Technology
  • Tony - 34, Medical Device Sales Rep
  • Valerie - 35, Dermatologist
  • Zach - 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager
  • Zanab - 32, Realtor

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

