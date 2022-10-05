Entertainment TV Meet the New Singles of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 — and Find Out Their Most Annoying Habits Even if they sneeze and snack to much, these 30 hopeful romantics from Dallas are ready to enter the pods to find their soul mates By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 10:37 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Thirty new singles will enter the Love Is Blind pods later this month and, in a new promotional video, Netflix gives fans of the reality series a glimpse into this season's hopefuls. While they're all hoping for a love match, each contestant has different qualities in mind for their ideal partner. Love Is Blind Returns for Season 3 as Dallas Singles 'Take a Chance on Love' to Find Their Soul Mates While several contestants say they want someone they can grow with, Brennan Lemieux is looking for an "Alpha." The water treatment engineer says he wants to be with someone who has a "take-charge personality." Bartise Bowden, a senior analyst, positions himself as the potential jokester of the season, and says he's looking for a partner with a matching sense of humor. "She definitely has to be able to take my jokes 'cause I crack a lot of jokes," he says in the video. "And I want her to be able to crack some back at me." Ser Baffo/Netflix Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Is Married to Benjamin McGrath — See All the Details! When asked about traits they possess that could "get on [their] future partner's nerves," the singles shared an interesting list. From Sikiru "Sk" Alagbada's constant snacking and Kalekia Adams' constant sneezing to Amanda Peterson's tendency to process out loud — "I talk a lot" — this season is sure to be a wild ride. In the words of new single Raven Ross, a pilates instructor: "Yeehaw, baby." Ser Baffo/Netflix Ahead of Love Is Blind's season three premiere, get to know the 30 singles who will be searching for love in the Pods this time around: Alexa - 27, Insurance Agency Owner Amanda - 31, Stylist Andrew - 30, Director of Operations Anthony - 33, Attorney Ashley - 29, Chiropractor Bartise - 27, Senior Analyst Brannigan - 35, Critical Care Nurse Brennon - 32, Water Treatment Engineer Charita - 35, Makeup Artist Chelsey - 27, Customer Success Manager Cole - 27, Realtor Colleen- 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist Dakota - 29, Aerospace Engineer Dale - 32, Cybersecurity Student DaVonté - 29, Fitness Development Coach Jessica "Jess" - 30, Senior Event Producer Julian - 34, Managing Director of Operations Kalekia - 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner Kimberlee "Kim" - 30, Teacher & Coach Loren - 36, Medical Device Rep Matt- 28, Private Charter Sales Executive Nancy - 32, Real Estate Investor Raven - 29, Pilates Instructor Nash - 34, Realtor Sikiru "SK" - 34, Data Engineer Simmer - 27, Director of Marketing Technology Tony - 34, Medical Device Sales Rep Valerie - 35, Dermatologist Zach - 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager Zanab - 32, Realtor Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.