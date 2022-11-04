'Love Is Blind' Finale Trailer Asks If 'Love Is Enough for Marriage' as Four Couples Approach the Altar 

Love Is Blind's season 3 finale — as well as its reunion episode — will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 9

Published on November 4, 2022 10:57 AM

From eye-drop tears to lingering attractions, there's been no shortage of drama on season 3 of Love Is Blind. It will all come to a close in one final episode that will follow each couple's walk down the aisle.

A trailer for the finale shows the couples contemplating the finality of marriage — and if it's worth it for them to tie the knot with someone they've only recently met.

"Do you believe love is enough for marriage?" Matt asks Colleen in the clip, leading her to respond saying, "No."

It seems no one is truly certain about saying "yes" once they make it to the altar. "I don't know how I'm going to feel until I'm standing at the end of that aisle," Zanab says in a voiceover.

Matt Bolton, Colleen Reed in season 3 of Love Is Blind
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

It's soon time to exchange vows. Alexa and Brennon are seen holding hands in front of an officiant. Meanwhile, Zanab takes a big breath out — seemingly full of anxiety — as she looks at Cole.

Colleen's eyes dart away from fiancé Matt. Nancy and Bartise, on the other hand, maintain intense eye contact with one another.

Regardless of what happens at the altar, this won't be the last time fans will witness these season 3 couples interact. 'Til death, or already parted, they'll all appear on a reunion episode to update viewers on what's happened since the weddings.

In the preview, Nancy breaks down in tears while Raven seemingly confronts someone, saying, "We were all there."

Zanab comes to the reunion with a confession, saying, "I do have something to tell you." Moments of shock from other contestants are also seen throughout the clip.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Brennon Lemieux, Alexa Alfia in season 3 of Love Is Blind
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Viewers have already seen one wedding. Raven and SK walked down the aisle first, though they didn't end up happily ever after. SK was unable to say "yes" to Raven when it came time to say "I do."

"We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he told Raven during the wedding.

Raven later told PEOPLE why the moment was so emotional. "I definitely was unprepared," she admitted. "We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked."

More shocks — and hopefully a few love stories, too — are promised during the Love Is Blind season finale and reunion, streaming Nov. 9 on Netflix.

