'Love Is Blind' Returns for Season 3 as Dallas Singles 'Take a Chance on Love' to Find Their Soul Mates

One hopeful who heads into the pods to find her future husband summarizes the experiment at the heart of the Netflix series: "I'm not for everybody, I just hope I will be for him"

By
Published on September 14, 2022 09:00 AM

Love Is Blind's third season is coming much sooner than you think!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first teaser season 3 of the Netflix dating series, which will premiere on Oct. 19 with weekly drops through Nov. 9.

As another set of singles heads into the pods with the goal of finding true love, one of them calls out, "Where are you at, wifey? Come at me."

Elsewhere, a woman declares, "Boyfriend season is over."

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey discuss their new show "Love is Blind," with on the set of E! Daily Pop
Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to help the singles — who all live in Dallas this season — navigate their connections, including committing to a formal engagement if they want to meet their partner in person.

Two seasons of Love Is Blind have already aired on Netflix. The most recent, which premiered at the start of 2022, featured singles from Chicago who tried their chance at finding love. While two couples were married on the series, both recently announce they have gone their separate ways

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their divorce in August via Instagram statement. They confirmed they'll "begin the process of divorcing," adding, "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
Adam Rose/Netflix (2)

The statement also included that "coming to this decision was far from easy," and the exes will "always wish each other the absolute best."

The remaining, married couple from season 2, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, are headed for divorce, too. Though neither has publicly commented on the split yet, PEOPLE confirmed Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August via records from the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

Love Is Blind. Kyle Abrams in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

There may still be some hope for Love Is Blind believers. Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have teased a possible off-screen connection for some time.

Before the group of new singles make their debut on Oct. 19, Netflix is releasing Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which revisits the season 2 pairings, this Friday.

