The symbol of their time on the show is an object that brought them together

The Love Is Blind Season 2 Women Plan to Get Matching Tattoos: 'Been Through So Much'

Love Is Blind will stick with them forever.

The women from season 2 of the Netflix reality series are planning to get matching tattoos, according to an interview with E! News. In conversation about the memorable season, the woman shared that one object, which brought them together, will be inspiration for their group tattoo session.

"All the girls, we wanted to get like a tiny little goblet tattooed on ourselves," Deepti Vempati said of the gold metal wine glasses the cast drinks out of on the show.

Shaina Hurley added: "We still have to do that."

The wine glasses weren't only used for alcohol, though. No matter what the girls were drinking, the chalices seemed to be the show's container of choice. The prop was seen when the women celebrated engagements, had heart-to-heart conversations and even just toasted their experience while they resided on their side of the pods together.

"We've been through so much," Deepti added. "And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It's just a symbolic thing for us."

In the conversation, Iyanna McNeely also noted that while filming, the women "didn't drink much." More often than not, the glasses were full of coffee, water or tea. It wasn't always alcohol, though the woman did note some moments of tequila or whiskey cheers using the fun glasses.

Love Is Blind season 2 is streaming on Netflix, with the finale episode — featuring the weddings and reveals on which couples will say "I do," — coming on Friday. Five couples remain with the potential to enter a legal marriage: Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez and Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen.

They reached this point through a unique social experiment, which asks strangers to get engaged without ever seeing each other. Love Is Blind places emphasis on an emotional connection with no physical appearances to distract from the most important thing: how two people actually align.