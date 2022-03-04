Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion: 7 Biggest Moments from the Explosive Episode

Netflix provided more insight into what went down amongst the Love Is Blind cast when they dropped the season 2 reunion episode on Friday

The second season of Love Is Blind proved to be even more dramatic than the first — but the season 2 reunion special is on a whole other level.

Upon seeing which couples chose to get married after falling in love sight unseen, the popular Netflix series provided more context on what really went down during Friday's reunion. The entire cast — Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones, Deepti Vempati, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Mallory Zapata, Salvador Perez, Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams — returned to spill all the juicy details.

Scroll down below to discover some of the biggest moments from the season 2 reunion.

Natalie felt "betrayed" by Shayne and Shaina

After watching a clip that showed Shayne torn between his feeling for Natalie and Shaina, his ex-fiancée, Natalie, opened up about how the moment in question made her feel.

"I definitely felt betrayed by both Shayne and Shaina, quite honestly," she said. "The fact that Shayne said 'If you'd told me two days earlier, it could have been, you know, potentially different' — it's not something he was telling me. I felt like by the last set of days, he assured me it was just going to be me. It was only me. So seeing that there could have been a change if he explored another connection was really hard."

Natalie then told Shaina directly that she felt she was being "dishonest" regarding her true feelings for Shayne. Shaina immediately apologized. For his part, Shayne acknowledged that he "could have handled it definitely different," but the whole situation was difficult for him.

Later in the episode, Natalie got emotional while recalling the explosive fight she had with Shayne before their wedding day. She said the moment "changed everything" for them and was a "wake-up call" that led to them deciding to break up. (Shayne previously called her "the worst thing" that's ever happened to him and said he "hated" her.)

Shayne took "most of the blame" for their relationship's demise but he wanted Natalie to own up to her own faults as well, which she did.

Shaina admitted she "should have said no" to Kyle's proposal

As Kyle confronted Shaina about the conversation where she confessed her feelings to Shayne shortly after accepting Kyle's proposal, she admitted her faults in dragging out their own relationship.

"Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent," she told Kyle. "I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I'm owning that."

Chiming in, Kyle said, "I would never think to do that you. I would never think, 'Oh, I just got engaged. But let me give one more try to somebody else.'"

Shaina, to that point, argued that she "didn't know what [she] was feeling" at the moment. But she felt she "couldn't move forward" unless she was honest with Shayne.

"I did have feelings for you. It wasn't like I did not care about you," she told Kyle. "I'm really sorry that it was led on more than it should have been."

Jarrette called Shake the "fakest person" on the show

Shake faced criticism from the cast and the show's co-hosts throughout the episode. But after suggesting the "drive to continue on the show was a driving factor" for Shaina to agree to Kyle's proposal, many of his castmates were appalled by his insinuation.

Shayne was the first to say he "can't believe the words that are coming out of" Shake's mouth. Nick then said he "unfollowed" Shake on social media because he's "so unbearable."

Later, after weighing in on other couples' relationships, Shayne called him out again for trying to "air out dirty laundry." Shake then argued that they're "supposed" to do that since they're at a reunion, but Jarette suggested he's trying to "break people down."

"I'm not trying to break people down. I'm trying to put it out in the open," Shake countered. "What I've seen is a bunch of people that were so real in the beginning turn fake as f--- as we've gone through this."

Jarette hit back: "You've been the fakest f---. You've been the fakest person from the beginning."

"I'm the realest, Jarrette. I say the facts. I keep it 100, bro," Shake continued as Jarette replied, "Don't start that, bro. You've been the fakest since we've started. You came on here for all the wrong reasons and you know that. Everybody can see through how shallow you are."

Iyanna said it was "hurtful" to watch husband Jarrette's interactions with Mallory

After a clip of Jarrette and Mallory's very flirty first in-person discussion after accepting proposals from other people played, Iyanna said the pair's actions were "hurtful."

"Every pre-proposal, it's like, I completely understand. Everything after was extremely hurtful for me to watch," she continued.

Iyanna said she's "spoken" to Mallory about the conversation but acknowledged that "none" of her anger was targeted at her. "It went all toward Jarrette because he's my partner," she said. "He's the one who owes me loyalty. Mal doesn't owe me anything. I was pretty upset."

Jarrette then recognized how "inappropriate" the conversation was. "At that point, I had chosen Iyanna and I was very safe in my choice," he said, adding that the "conversation should have never happened" or he "could have tailored it a different way" at least.

Jarrette apologized to Iyanna as well as Mallory's ex-fiancé Salvador, who called Jarrette and Mallory's interaction "disrespectful." Mallory also apologized for her part in the conversation.

Co-host Vanessa Lachey ripped into Shake for berating women

After showing his montage reel from the show, co-host Nick Lachey questioned Shake's reasoning for doing Love Is Blind. Shake equated marriage to "making a huge purchase," which stunned Vanessa.

Shake, who was engaged to Deepti, then said "it would be very hard" for him to "get past" marrying someone with a "big weight discrepancy." In response, Vanessa to suggested he was "on the wrong show."

"There are shows where they are based on their looks and if they have a connection," she continued. "But what I'm saying is you need to open your heart to a bigger picture. Because at the end of the day, what if [your wife is] mangeled in an accident? What if she gains weight? What if she loses her hair, legs and her arms? Are you not going to love her anymore?"

"I hope to God if I'm mangled, knock on f------ [my husband Nick Lachey] stands by my side. And I know he will because he loves me for me," Vanessa continued. "So the problem I have, Shake, is that you sat there and berated every single one of these women physically and then went through the process with this beautiful soul, [Deepti], over here all because you wanted someone that you wanted to f---. Not fall in love with."

Shake then accused Vanessa of having "twisted" his intentions, claiming he wants an "emotional connection" but feels "love is not purely blind" because of physical preference.

Deepti said her castmates "warned" her not to marry ex-fiancé Shake

Taking a moment to say her piece, Deepti addressed her issues with Shake directly. She acknowledged that while it's okay to not be physically attracted to someone, the way Shake spoke about her was still inappropriate and disrespectful.

"It's how you do it and how you say it that's extremely disrespectful. It's degrading to women," she said. "I'm so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out."

Natalie chimed in to add that everyone knows "all the things" Shake has said to Deepti both on and off camera, claiming that viewers got to see a "watered-down version" of what was actually said.

"It's a reality check for you," Deepti continued. "You lack the self-awareness to even know that you're doing something wrong and it's flabergasting to me. The fact that I ever respected you as a person, I'm mind-blown."

Deepti then revealed many of her castmates advised her not to marry Shake. "I definitely heard from the girls and Shayne and Jarrette. They've all warned me that this is not a person you should marry because he's talking about you this way behind your back," she said.

"I didn't know the extent of how he was talking to me or about me," she continued. "But he was straightforward with me, 'I'm not physically attracted you.' Listen, I don't give a f--- if you're not. But if you care about somebody and you're supposedly their friend, you do not disrespect them on national f------ TV."

Kyle said his "biggest regret" was not asking Deepti to marry him

Looking back on his time in the pods, Kyle, again, brought up how Shaina shouldn't have agreed to marry him if she was so conflicted in her feelings. But he then revealed the "huge regret" he had from that period of time involving another female contestant.

"The biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me," he said. "That's what I learned the most. I f----- up."

Speaking directly to Deepti, Kyle added: "I should have tried harder for you."

"I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me," he continued. "That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry. ... I love her. She's the best."