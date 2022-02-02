"I'm not feeling that animalistic attraction that I want to feel," one man worries in the trailer

Love Is Blind: Hopeful Romantics Face Relationship Drama Outside the Pods in New Season 2 Trailer

Would you accept a proposal from someone before seeing them?

Season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind will bring dozens of singles together to do just that. Coming a few years off the heels of the mega-successful first season, the dating series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will continue its social experiment that puts personality before physical attraction.

The show's latest trailer features many singles looking for love — and hopefully, marriage — with someone they've never seen. "This would be an awesome story to tell our kids. 'I met your dad in a social experiment while I was dating 14 other guys,' " one woman says.

The catch? In order to pursue a relationship outside of isolation, couples will have to accept a proposal to meet their partner face-to-face.

Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix

"I haven't found someone that appreciates my love as much as I appreciate theirs. That's why I'm here," says Salvador, 31, who is one of the hopeful romantics.

Quickly, the trailer proves it's not all perfect outside of the pods. "I'm not feeling that animalistic attraction that I want to feel," says Abhishek "Shake," 33.

And conflicts within the pods could halt relationships in their tracks. "Faith is really important to me," a woman says. A man responds: "I'm not religious at all."

Meanwhile, brief glimpses into the connections in season 2 offer hope for genuine relationships. "I'm gonna be happy as hell. Whatever she is, whatever she looks like, I just can't wait," says Jarrette, 32.

Later in the trailer, one man offers up his mother's engagement ring, and some couples leave the pods. The couples who make it through the engagement round will eventually leave for the real world and they'll test their connections during a vacation or by living together.

However, the final scene in the trailer appears to show a bride and groom fleeing their wedding.