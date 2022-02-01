Netflix Announces Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast — Meet the 30 Singles Searching for Love

After a long wait, Love Is Blind fans will finally get to see a new crop of singles enter the pods. But of course, the burning question is will they discover whether love is truly blind?

The series became a smash hit for Netflix following its early 2020 debut. Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, Love Is Blind follows a group of singles' journey to finding love without ever coming face-to-face with their potential matches.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time," a synopsis from Netflix states. "Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony."

On Tuesday, the streaming service revealed the season 2 cast in an announcement video. Shayne, a Chicago-based realtor, teases fans that they'll be "in for quite a ride" as they tune in for the 10-episode run.

Love is Blind season 2 Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Some contestants already have big hopes in mind for their potential partners.

"I hope they like big dogs because I have a really big German Shepherd," says communications major Mallory, while executive assistant Salvador says, "I'm most excited about finding a best friend; finding somebody to share experiences with."

On the other hand, contestants like Abhishek "Shake" — a veterinarian and DJ — admits he has some nerves about entering the pods. "One thing I'm nervous about is falling for somebody to then find out they aren't in this for the right reasons," he says.

Danielle, an associate marketing director, admits she's "terrified" she'll discover her personality "isn't enough."

"I've always kind of been insecure about the way that I looked," she continues, "and have taken pride in the way that I act towards people."

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers chose to remain together despite not making it past the altar. But after their relationship woes appeared as a central storyline in last year's After the Altar special, Gibelli, 28, confirmed the pair's split to Entertainment Tonight in August 2021.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is set in Chicago. The first few episodes will drop on Feb. 11, with four more arriving on the streaming service on Feb. 18. The season finale will air on Feb. 25.

Ahead of Love Is Blind's second season premiere, scroll down to meet the 30 singles searching for love in the pods: