'Love Is Blind Season 2: After the Altar' Trailer Drops as Both Married Couples Head for Divorce

Love Is Blind is back!

Season 2 of the dating series will return for an update on Sept. 16, Netflix announced Monday. In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, all of your favorite (or maybe least favorite) singles will walk through their love lives — whether or not they met their future spouse on the series.

In an emotional teaser, Love Is Blind cast members give honest updates on where their relationships stand post-filming — from Deepti Vempati questioning a possible relationship with Kyle Abrams to Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones evaluating if their marriage is worth saving.

"Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie," Jarrette says in the trailer.

NETFLIX

Iyanna notes in a conversation with Jarrette, "My parents know everything" — though details of the apparent conflict have been omitted from the trailer.

Jarrette responds, "I made my bed, now I've gotta lay in it."

Iyanna wonders, "Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something that should be fought for?"

NETFLIX

Other teases in the trailer include a budding romance between Deepti and Kyle — though they don't seem confident about pursuing it in full.

"I just wanna be around him all the time," Deepti says. But friend Danielle Ruhl explains why neither Kyle nor Deepti are jumping in head first.

"After Shake [Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee], she doesn't deserve to go through that heartbreak again."

Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee are still on bad terms — with Natalie apparently finding explicit messages between Shayne Jansen — her almost husband — and Shaina. Kyle notes that "behind the scenes, Natalie can be an instigator," while Shaina claims Natalie is "still trying to tear me down while I've done nothing to her."

Mallory Zapata and Salvador "Sal" Perez will be featured, too. After they chose not to get married, Sal is dating someone new — leaving Mallory behind entirely. "Sal moved on," Mallory says as Sal is seen kissing another woman. "It's just hard."

NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the end of Love Is Blind season 2, all of the show's initial couples have split. Danielle filed for divorce from Nick Thompson on Aug. 15, PEOPLE confirmed in court documents. Iyanna and Jarrette also announced their pending divorce in an Instagram statement on Aug. 17.

The rest of the pairs didn't say "yes" at the altar. Love Is Blind has been renewed for three more seasons. The first two are available to stream now on Netflix.